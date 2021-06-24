Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

Army Members Lead Feds To NJ Man Nabbed For Capitol Raid

By Valerie Musson
Posted by 
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eMqG5_0aeQf7RO00
Bingham, circled in red, was identified by Army members after he was caught in several videos yelling at a group of law enforcement officers in the Capitol building. Photo Credit: Justice.gov

A New Jersey man was tracked down with help from three Army members and subsequently arrested for his involvement in the Jan. 6 Capitol raid, authorities said.

Brian Glenn Bingham, 35, was taken into custody in Alabama and charged with assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers or employees of the United States in performance of official duties, court records show.

He also faces charges for knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, disorderly and disruptive conduct on Capitol grounds, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

Bingham was identified by Army members after he was caught in several videos yelling at a group of law enforcement officers in the Capitol building.

Bingham’s Facebook page — which has since been deactivated — indicated that he lived in Pennsville, New Jersey, court records say.

He is accused of “grabbing at and pushing” one of the officers, who later stated that his left eye was scratched in the scuffle.

Bingham exited the building after being pushed toward the doorway by federal officers, the complaint says.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
115K+
Followers
22K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Alabama State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Feds#Capitol Building
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
News Break
Army
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
Daily Voice

Grand Jurors Indict 14 In Shooting Of NJ State Trooper

Fourteen people were indicted Monday in connection with the shooting of a New Jersey State Police detective who was investigating a trailer park home invasion. Attempted murder and aggravated assault charges were returned by a state grand jury in Trenton against Najzeir “Naz” Hutchings 22, Kareen “Kai” Warner, 20, and ex-con Tremaine Hadden, 28, all of Bridgeton, state Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal said.
Rumson, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

FOX BITES: More Wildlife Attacks On Jersey Shore, Police Warn

Two people reportedly have been attacked by a fox in Monmouth County, authorities said. Rumson police are warning residents of wildlife attacks in their borough as well as surrounding towns. The Rumson fox bites reportedly occurred about 8:30 p.m. Saturday near Piping Rock Park, police said. A fox apparently latched...
Tennessee StatePosted by
Daily Voice

Newark Man Charged With Murder In Hotel Death Of Tennessee Woman, 32

A Newark man has been charged with murder in the stabbing death of a 32-year-old woman at a Newark hotel, authorities said. Nasier McCray, 23, is accused of killing Tennnessee native Jessica Hilton in a hotel on Clinton Avenue, where she had been living, on July 7, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, and Newark Public Safety Director Brian A. O’Hara said.
Woodbridge, CTPosted by
Daily Voice

4 People Shot At Central Jersey Hotel, Authorities Say

Four people were shot at a hotel in Central Jersey early Monday morning. The shooting occurred about 2:45 a.m. at the Delta Suites hotel on Route 1 in the Iselin section of Woodbridge, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Woodbridge Police Director Robert Hubner. Two shooting victims were...
Massachusetts StatePosted by
Daily Voice

Passenger Killed In Deadly Western Mass Crash Identified

Officials have identified the passenger who died in a two-vehicle crash in Western Massachusetts last week. According to Lt. Dan Bonafilia of the Agawam Police Department, 36-year-old Matthew Coach, of Westfield, was killed during the crash which took place on Tuesday, July 6. A preliminary investigation has revealed the operator...
Ridgefield, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

Ridgefield Laborers Charged With Sexually Assaulting Minors

ICE has issued detainers on two related Ridgefield laborers after they were jailed on charges of sexually assaulting underage victims. Oscar Hernandez Estrada, 43, sexually abused two pre-teens while Daniel Aria Estrada, 24, “engaged in sexual conduct including sexual penetration” of a child while at their residence in Ridgefield, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.
Connecticut StatePosted by
Daily Voice

Police ID CT Man Found Shot To Death On Street

Police have identified a Connecticut man who was found shot in the head on a city street following an argument between a group of people. Davante Echols, age 24, was just before 8 p.m., Saturday, July 10 in the area of 19 Bronson St., in Waterbury, in New Haven County, said Sgt. Robert Davis.
King Of Prussia, PAPosted by
Daily Voice

King Of Prussia Woman, 24, Dead, Another Injured In Central Jersey Shooting

A King of Prussia woman died and another was injured in a Central Jersey shooting last week, authorities said. Officers found 24-year-old Jennifer Vorn and a second shooting victim near the intersection of Rock Avenue and West Front Street in Plainfield (Union County) on Friday afternoon, according to acting Union County Prosecutor Lyndsay V. Ruotolo and Plainfield Police Department Officer-in-Charge David M. Guarino.
Florida StatePosted by
Daily Voice

Body Of Former Westchester Woman Recovered After South Florida Condo Collapse

As the digging continues at the site of a condo collapse in Surfside, Florida, members of one family with New York connections announced their mother has been found dead. Judy Siegel, age 65, formerly of Plainview, in Nassau County, Southhampton, in Suffolk County, and Ardsley, in Westchester County, was recovered on Friday, July 9, by first responders working at the scene, her daughter Rachel Spiegel said on Instagram.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
Daily Voice

3 Arrested In MontCo Shooting Death Of Philadelphia Man

Three men have been arrested in connection with a shooting death of a Philadelphia man Saturday in Montgomery County, authorities said Sunday. Micah Colbert, 19, of Ardmore, and Elijah Smith, 21, of Philadelphia, and Ardmore's Dorian Harris, 21, were all arrested in the killing of Layth Evans, 19, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele said.

Comments / 23

Community Policy