Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

My Cancellation: The Who’s Roger Daltrey pulls plug on US solo tour because of travel “uncertainty”

By Syndicated Content
rock947.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWho frontman Roger Daltrey has decided to cancel his upcoming solo tour of the U.S. because of ongoing travel issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic. In a message posted on The Who’s Facebook page, Daltrey explains, “When I booked these shows several months ago I was confident that things would be back to normal by August, but due to the uncertainty of the current travel situation and the challenges for a UK act to be able to perform in the USA I have reluctantly decided to cancel the shows.”

rock947.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roger Daltrey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Santa Barbara Bowl#Salt Lake City#Apologies#Usa#Wa#Ut#Red Butte Garden 9 11#Laughlin Event Center#Abc Audio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Travel
News Break
Music
Related
MoviesScreendaily

London Screenings 2021 cancelled amid pandemic uncertainty

London Screenings 2021 has been scrapped as a result of the ongoing pandemic but is set to return as an in-person event next year. Film London, which organises the annual export market dedicated to UK film, had been exploring hosting the four-day showcase in October, ahead of the London Film Festival (October 6-17). This was after abandoning plans to stage the event in its usual June slot.
Musicrock947.com

Badflower announces ‘This Is How the World Ends’ headlining dates

Badflower has announced a headlining tour in support of the band’s upcoming album, This Is How the World Ends. The fall outing launches September 21 in Charlotte, and will wrap up Halloween night in Nashville. Tickets go on sale this Friday, July 16, at 10 a.m. local time. For the...
Musicgratefulweb.com

‘Amazing Journey: The Story of The Who’

‘Amazing Journey: The Story of The Who’, the acclaimed Grammy®-nominated career-spanning documentary chronicling the history of The Who, is now available to stream for the first time exclusively on The Coda Collection. Directed by Murray Lerner and Paul Crowder, and featuring interviews with the group’s co-founders and surviving members Pete...
Warren, OHWarren Tribune Chronicle

No joke, ‘Candid Camera’ tour’s Robins Theatre date canceled

Candid Camera’s LOL Tour featuring Peter Funt, which was scheduled at Warren’s Robins Theatre on July 24, has been canceled. According to the show’s publicist, it was canceled “due to ongoing pandemic conditions that are still plaguing the theatrical world.”. Refunds are available at the point of purchase.
Animalsnewsbrig.com

Officials to cancel Wally the Walrus’s UK tour over boat destruction

When the blubber meets the road. Wally the walrus captivated the globe this past spring after becoming the first of his kind to visit the shores of Ireland and the southern UK. However, it now appears as if the Arctic asylum-seeker has overstayed his welcome: Wildlife authorities are attempting to deport the behemoth sea beast for destroying boats in Cornwall’s Scilly Islands, where he resides.
Smithfield, VAsmithfieldtimes.com

Tonight’s return of Summer Concert Series canceled because of weather

The long-awaited return of the Summer Concert Series on the Times’ front lawn will have to wait a week. Organizers, who’ve been watching the weather all day, decided midafternoon to cancel the performance by Smithfield’s Forte jazz band. Forecasters predict another round of rain close to the concert’s scheduled 7 p.m. start time.
Worldgoworldtravel.com

Tips for Solo Travel in Sydney, Australia

Editor’s Note: Australia has current travel restrictions for international visitors. Please check before booking. We share travel destinations, products and activities we recommend. If you make a purchase using a link on our site, we may earn a commission. Before the borders shut down and travel halted. Before the pandemic...
TravelFOXBusiness

Flight cancellations mount as US continues to break air travel records

Airline passengers, eager to hit the skies as the nation bounces back from the depths of the coronavirus pandemic, continue to face a slew of flight delays and cancellations due to weather and staffing issues during the holiday. Multiple airports around the country faced delays and cancellations over the Fourth...
Musicriver1037.com

Heart’s Ann Wilson announces solo U.S. tour

Heart’s Ann Wilson announced new solo tour dates, with shows on schedule for mid-to-late August. The singer will kick off her new trek on Aug. 14 in Alexandria, Va., before heading north through Maryland, New Jersey, New York and New Hampshire, concluding with two consecutive nights at City Winery New York on Aug. 23 and 24.
Musicrock947.com

Listen to new CHVRCHES song, “Good Girls”

CHVRCHES has premiered a new song called “Good Girls.”. The track, which is available now for digital download, will appear on the Scottish trio’s upcoming album, Screen Violence. “Good Girls” is the third Screen Violence cut to be released, following lead single “He Said She Said,” and the Robert Smith...
Musicrock947.com

Metallica unveils “Rough Mix” & covers of “The Unforgiven” from upcoming ‘Black Album’ reissue & tribute record

Metallica is spotlighting “The Unforgiven” this week as the celebration of The Black Album‘s upcoming 30th anniversary continues. The metal legends have unearthed a “Rough Mix” of the Western-themed power ballad, which was released as the second single from The Black Album. The recording is one of many bonus tracks included on the upcoming 30th anniversary Black Album reissue, due out September 10.
Entertainmentnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Iconic NYC disc jockey Dennis Elsas still spinning for his listeners

A full five decades after his first shift at the legendary WNEW-FM, iconic New York DJ Dennis Elsas is looking forward to ... well, not retirement. “What’s that?” he joked last week. “I don’t play golf.”. The Queens-born DJ remains a radio fixture 50 years after his July 11, 1971,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy