My Cancellation: The Who’s Roger Daltrey pulls plug on US solo tour because of travel “uncertainty”

Who frontman Roger Daltrey has decided to cancel his upcoming solo tour of the U.S. because of ongoing travel issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic. In a message posted on The Who’s Facebook page, Daltrey explains, “When I booked these shows several months ago I was confident that things would be back to normal by August, but due to the uncertainty of the current travel situation and the challenges for a UK act to be able to perform in the USA I have reluctantly decided to cancel the shows.”