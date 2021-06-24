Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Bad Religion & Alkaline Trio announce rescheduled dates for co-headlining tour

By Syndicated Content
rock947.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bad Religion and Alkaline Trio co-headlining tour is finally happening this fall. The joint outing, which had been originally scheduled to launch last March before getting postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, is now set to kick off October 15 in Riverside, California, and will run through November. Tickets...

rock947.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Badreligion Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
New Orleans, LAudiscovermusic.com

Tank And The Bangas Announce Extensive Run Of Tour Dates

Best New Artist GRAMMY nominees Tank and The Bangas will take their lauded live shows back on the road this fall. The run of North American dates kicks off in Raleigh on August 20 and includes shows at New York’s Brooklyn Bowl and New Orleans’ Tipitina’s as well as festival appearances at New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, Park City Song Summit 2021, Sea.Hear.Now Festival 2021 and Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival 2021.
San Diego, CAmxdwn.com

Mogwai Announces Spring 2022 Tour Dates

UK post-rock band Mogwai announced spring 2022 dates for a North American tour. They’re touring in support of their February 2021 album As The Love Continues, which peaked at number one on the UK album chart and number 10 in the US. The tour will start off at the famous...
Musicclassicrock921fm.com

Wolfgang Van Halen announces ‘Mammoth WVH’ headlining tour dates

Wolfgang Van Halen has announced Mammoth WVH headlining shows to take place this summer and fall, in addition to hitting the road for a North American trek with Guns N’ Roses, and other festival appearances. The band had this to say via social media about the new headline dates, “We are so excited to see you all! Get tickets now at Mammothwvh.com! (On-sale July 1st) Pre-Order passcode: WVH.”
Worldlivemusicblog.com

Bahamas Announces North American 2021 Tour Dates

Bahamas is making his way around North America later this year beginning on August 28th in Richmond, VA. He will tour through the Northeast, South and Midwest before moving on to Canada. Alfie Jurvanen, known under the alias Bahamas, is a Canadian singer-songwriter known for his incredible vocals and guitar...
MusicPunknews.org

Catbite announces tour dates

Catbite have announced a summer/fall tour in support of their upcoming album Nice One! out August 6 via Bad Time Records. On various dates, the band will be playing with Mustard Plug and J Navarro and the Traitors. They're also playing The Fest and Supernova ska festival. Check out the dates below.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Deftones & Gojira reschedule tour to 2022

Deftones already rescheduled their tour with Gojira, originally planned for summer of 2020, to this summer, and now they're rescheduling it once again, to 2022. "As everyone knows, difficult decisions are a part of live, and we faced one recently," they write. "After much contemplation, we've made the decision to postpone our summer tour with Gojira one more time. As passionate as you are about seeing us, we are even more so to be back on stage together again. With the imminence of the tour, and the pandemic lasting much longer than we anticipated, we came to the realization that uncertainty still remains in different markets throughout the country. We do not want to be in a situation where shows have to be adjusted or cancelled on short notice for any guideline adjustments or reconsiderations while we are on the road."
Musicmxdwn.com

of Montreal Announces Fall 2021 Tour Dates

Of Montreal revealed dates for a fall 2021 US tour in support of their March 2021 album I Feel Safe With You, Trash. Locate S,1 will support them on all dates, joined by smaller opening acts called Fat Web, Chariot Fade and Sessy on select nights. On October 30, the...
Denver, COWestword

Bad Religion, Tipper and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Bad Religion and Alkaline Trio, whose co-headlining tour was scrapped last year because of the pandemic, will be at the Fillmore Auditorium on Friday, November 19, with opener War on Women. Tickets, $39.75 to $69.75, are on sale now. British electronica composer and producer Tipper headlines Red Rocks Amphitheatre on...
Rock MusicPosted by
Noisecreep

Meshuggah Announce 2022 U.S. Tour Dates With Converge

That rumble in the far off distance you hear should be getting louder in the coming months as Meshuggah will be bringing their thunderous live shows to the U.S. early next year. The Swedish tech-metal icons will return stateside for a 19-date tour that's set to kick off Feb. 23...
Rock MusicMetalSucks

Imperial Triumphant + Pyrrhon Announce Tour Dates

Imperial Triumphant have announced a fall headline tour. Support will come from Pyrrhon. This will be, if I’m not mistaken, the New York avant-garde metallers’ first tour since the release of their most recent album, Alphaville, which came out on July 31 of last year. They were supposed to be...
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Greet Death announce fall headlining dates around TWIABP tour

Michigan punkgazers Greet Death are touring with The World is a Beautiful Place & I am No Longer Afraid to Die and Bent Knee in October, and they've now announced some headlining dates surrounding those shows. They include stops in Columbus, Pittsburgh, Brooklyn, Savannah, Memphis, Indianapolis, and more. See all dates below.
Rock Musiciconvsicon.com

BUTCHER BABIES Announce Headlining Tour ‘Butcher Babies Vs. Goliath

BUTCHER BABIES will return to the road this Fall as they have announced a headlining tour, ‘Butcher Babies Vs. Goliath,’ which will feature the high-octane band performing their critically acclaimed debut album, GOLIATH—released in 2013 via CENTURY MEDIA RECORDS—in its entirety along with recent hit singles and new material. The tour will stretch from August 28 to October 8 and will see the female-led band stop at several of the State’s largest rock festivals including Rocklahoma, Louder Than Life, Aftershock and more. Frontwomen Heidi Shepherd and Carla Harvey will continue to showcase fellow leading ladies by enlisting support from female-fronted acts Infected Rain and Stitched Up Heart. Kaleido will also appear on select dates.
Musicillinoisnewsnow.com

Badflower announces ‘This Is How the World Ends’ headlining dates

Badflower has announced a headlining tour in support of the band’s upcoming album, This Is How the World Ends. The fall outing launches September 21 in Charlotte, and will wrap up Halloween night in Nashville. Tickets go on sale this Friday, July 16, at 10 a.m. local time. For the...
Musicedmidentity.com

Madeon Announces Dates for GOOD FAITH FOREVER Tour

Madeon will be landing in cities such as New York, Austin, Houston, Indianapolis, and more on the GOOD FAITH FOREVER TOUR this fall. Ahead of the release of his most recent album GOOD FAITH back in 2019, Madeon embarked on a tour of epic proportions to showcase the sounds that would be found within its tracklist. From September to December that year, his GOOD FAITH LIVE show was brought to cities like London, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Brooklyn, and more to the delight of his fans near and far. But soon after that run of dates ended, a global lockdown ensued as the pandemic took hold, dashing plans for Madeon to continue his run into 2020.
MusicMetalSucks

Gojira Announce Additional U.S. Headline Dates

Gojira have announced additional dates for their fall U.S. headline tour in support of their new album, Fortitude. These include new tour dates in Stroudsburg, PA (10/25), Richmond, VA (11/1), Knoxville, TN (11/2), Madison, WI (11/5), St. Louis, MO (11/6), and Fort Wayne, IN (11/7). As on the already-announced dates, support will come from Knocked Loose and Alien Weaponry.
Musicriver1037.com

Phoebe Bridgers announces Fall 2021 headlining North American tour

Phoebe Bridgers will be hitting the road in support of her recent album Punisher, with Muna opening for Bridgers on a handful of select dates. Bridgers’ upcoming tour marks her first run of live dates since November 2019. The North American tour kicks off September 3rd at the Pageant in...
Musicthebrag.com

The Teskey Brothers’ Sam Teskey goes solo, announces headline tour

The Teskey Brothers’ Sam Teskey has kicked off his solo career by releasing his debut single and announcing his upcoming album. The song ‘Love’, which has premiered alongside a simple yet stunning lyric video, will serve as the opening track from the forthcoming record Cycles. A reprise of the track,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy