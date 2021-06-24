Cancel
Summit County, CO

Letter to the editor: County should discontinue practice of real estate loans

By Jack Taylor Heeney
Summit Daily News
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn May, I expressed my concern during the public comment portion of a Summit Board of County Commissioners meeting regarding the exorbitant amount of spending the county has engaged in since 2007 for real estate loans to senior staff. According to reliable sources, more than $1.2 million was set aside for loans to only four senior staff members that I know of, and two of those staff members received multiple loans. These loans were all approved by previous county commissioners. I asked the current county commissioners whether they would be continuing this practice, and I’ve yet to receive an answer.

www.summitdaily.com

Comments / 0

