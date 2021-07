It couldn’t go on forever. The Eugene Emeralds had won their last 10 matchups with the Hillsboro Hops heading into Friday night’s matchup. But they finally fell short, dropping Game 4 of the series to the Hops at Ron Tonkin Field. The Emeralds took a 2-0 lead into the third, but failed to score for the rest of the game, ultimately going down 4-2. The loss ends their five-game winning streak, and also snaps the Hops’ five-game losing streak.