StageWood Consortium, Inc. Qualified by SEC for Reg A+ Funding

IRVINE, Calif. (PRWEB) July 12, 2021. Leading cloud-based electronic plan review developer e-PlanSoft™ today announced that it has achieved SOC2 certification for reporting. SOC, which stands for System and Organizational Controls, is a framework developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) for the purpose of providing regular, independent attestation of the controls that a company has implemented to mitigate information-related risk. The certification is granted to those organizations that have proven to adhere to a highly stringent set of policies, procedures, and systems controls across multiple categories called Trust Services Criteria.