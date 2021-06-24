New features of SutiAP save companies time with invoice processing

An integration platform as a service (iPaaS) is a cloud-based software package used to create new applications or to orchestrate data flows by linking together existing services and applications. It provides a way for organizations to readily make use of basic building blocks to streamline a process or establish a new service. For example, an iPaaS might stitch together a database that stores customer information, an API for converting an address into geographic coordinates, and a third-party service for processing credit card transactions so that users can complete tasks with one stop.