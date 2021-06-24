Mexico's coronavirus death toll rises to 232,068

People wearing face masks cross a street as Mexico City's authorities announce a full reopening of the city come Monday, the first time since the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, Mexico June 4, 2021. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

MEXICO CITY, June 24 (Reuters) - Mexico's health ministry on Thursday reported 5,340 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country and 221 more fatalities, bringing the total figures to 2,493,087 infections and 232,068 deaths.

The government has said the real number of cases is likely significantly higher, and separate data published in March suggested the actual death toll is at least 60% above the confirmed figure.

