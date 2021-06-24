Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Mexico's coronavirus death toll rises to 232,068

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lfmij_0aeQeReo00
People wearing face masks cross a street as Mexico City's authorities announce a full reopening of the city come Monday, the first time since the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, Mexico June 4, 2021. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

MEXICO CITY, June 24 (Reuters) - Mexico's health ministry on Thursday reported 5,340 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country and 221 more fatalities, bringing the total figures to 2,493,087 infections and 232,068 deaths.

The government has said the real number of cases is likely significantly higher, and separate data published in March suggested the actual death toll is at least 60% above the confirmed figure.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

143K+
Followers
174K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
Place
Mexico City
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public Safetywcn247.com

Number of missing on Mexico's highway of death rises to 71

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican officials say at least 71 people have gone missing on the highway between Mexico’s industrial hub of Monterrey and the border city of Nuevo Laredo. Local media have dubbed the road “the highway of death.” The head of Mexico's National Search Commission said Wednesday that most of the missing are men who drove trucks or other transport vehicles. Commission chief Karla Quintana says investigations are focusing on a point near where the highway enters Nuevo Laredo. That border city has long been dominated by the Northeast drug cartel. Quintana says the disappearances may be related to turf battles between the Jalisco and Northeast cartels.
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Mexico reports 9,581 new cases of COVID-19, 232 more deaths

MEXICO CITY, July 10 (Reuters) - Mexico’s health ministry on Saturday reported 9,581 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country and 232 more fatalities, bringing its total to 2,586,721 infections and 234,907 deaths. The government has said the real number of cases is likely significantly higher, and separate data...
WorldPosted by
MarketWatch

Coronavirus tally: Global deaths approach 4 million as Russia's daily toll tops 700 again

The global tally for the coronavirus-borne illness rose to 186.65 million on Wednesday, while the death toll grew to 3,994,220, according to data aggregated by Johns Hopkins University. Russia remained an issue as the daily death toll slipped from Tuesday's record but remained above 700, at 725 in the past 24 hours, Reuters reported. The U.S. leads the world with a total of 33.75 million cases and in deaths with 605,905. India is closing in on the U.S. in cases at 30.66 million but is third in deaths at 404,211, while Brazil is second in deaths at 526,892 but is third in cases at 18.86 million. Mexico has fourth-highest death toll at 233,958 but is 15th in cases with 2.55 million. In Europe, Russia leads in deaths with 137,718 fatalities, while the U.K. has 128,532, making Russia the country with the fifth-highest death toll in the world and highest in Europe.
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 745 - RKI

BERLIN, July 11 (Reuters) - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 745 to 3,736,165, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Sunday. The reported death toll rose by 6 to 91,231, the tally showed. (Reporting by Berlin Newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Brazil reports 1,205 COVID-19 deaths on Saturday

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 10 (Reuters) - Brazil registered 1,205 COVID-19 deaths on Saturday and 48,504 additional cases, according to data released by the nation’s Health Ministry. The South American country has now registered a total of 532,893 coronavirus deaths and 19,069,003 total confirmed cases. Brazil has the second highest...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

S.Korea reports 1,324 new coronavirus cases - Yonhap

SEOUL, July 11 (Reuters) - South Korea reported 1,324 new coronavirus cases as of midnight on Saturday, Yonhap news agency reported on Sunday, down from a record 1,378 the day before as the country battles a surge of infections, though with fewer serious cases than earlier waves. (Reporting by Josh Smith; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
Public Healthkdal610.com

Brazil registers 745 COVID-19 deaths on Monday

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) – Brazil registered 745 COVID-19 deaths on Monday and 17,031 additional cases, according to data released by the nation’s Health Ministry. The South American country has now registered a total of 534,233 coronavirus deaths and 19,106,971 total confirmed cases. (Reporting by Pedro Fonseca; Writing by Gram...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

India reports 41,506 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

MUMBAI, July 11 (Reuters) - India reported on Sunday 41,506 new COVID-19 cases and 895 deaths due to the virus in the last 24 hours, according to data from the health ministry, with active cases at 454,118. Reporting by Abhirup Roy; Editing by Jacqueline Wong. Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters...
Albuquerque, NMalbuquerqueexpress.com

WHO: COVID-19 Cases Rise Again in Europe after 10-Week Decline

The World Health Organization says the recent decline in the number of new coronavirus infections throughout Europe "has come to an end." Hans Kluge, the director of the U.N. health agency's Europe region, said Thursday during a news briefing in Copenhagen that the number of cases in the area's 53 countries rose 10 percent last week.
Advocacy94.3 Jack FM

Mexico president calls for end to Cuba trade embargo after protests

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday the U.S. economic embargo of Cuba should be ended to help its people, after the biggest anti-government protests in decades broke out on the island fueled by anger over shortages in basic goods. “The truth is that...
Washington StateKIMA TV

Washington's heat wave death toll rises to 78

OLYMPIA, Wash. – Washington State health officials say at least 78 people died from heat-related illnesses during last week’s extreme heat wave. In comparison, 39 people died from heat-related illnesses from 2015 – 2020, including seven last summer, according to data from the state health department. State health officials say...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

July 13 (Reuters) - Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now:. WHO says countries should not order COVID-19 boosters. Rich countries should not be ordering booster shots for their vaccinated populations while other countries have yet to receive COVID-19 vaccines, the World Health Organization said on Monday.
Worldtrust.org

Chinese firm says to provide Taiwan with 10 mln COVID-19 vaccines

TAIPEI, July 11 (Reuters) - China's Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd, the Chinese sales agent for Germany's BioNTech SE, said on Sunday it had signed a deal to provide 10 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Taiwan. The company has agreed to provide the vaccines via its Hong Kong...

Comments / 0

Community Policy