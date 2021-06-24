Excessive Heat Watch issued for Bakersfield, Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-27 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-28 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air- conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Target Area: Bakersfield; Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County; Foggy Bottom; Fresno; Indian Wells Valley; Kern County Desert; Southern Kings County; Southern Sierra Foothills; Tulare County; West Side Hills; Western San Joaquin Valley; Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions expected. High temperatures of 107 to 112 degrees in the Kern County desert areas, with highs 104 to 109 degrees elsewhere. * WHERE...Portions of the San Joaquin Valley specifically for Kern, Tulare, Kings, and Fresno Counties, as well as the West Side Hills from Kern to Fresno Counties. Also, the southern Sierra Nevada foothills, as well as the Kern County desert areas. * WHEN...From late Sunday morning through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.