Here Are the 8 Best Online Bookkeeping Services for Your Business

Businesses have many options when it comes to accounting and bookkeeping solutions. Here are eight of the best online bookkeeping services in 2021.

Highlights of the Best Features

Here are some highlights of the best online bookkeeping services.

Service Top Features Quickbooks Online Track income and send invoices

Accept payments

Capture and manage receipts

Track miles, time, inventory and project profitability

Create reports, analytics and insights Quickbooks Live Personalized setup

Updated profit and loss and balance sheet

Books closed for you every month

Detailed business reports

Convenient virtual support Bookkeeper.com Month-end close with bank account and credit card reconciliation

Manages balance sheet, profit and loss and statement of cash flows

Works on either cash or accrual basis

Secure portal with document storage

Preparing taxes Bench Monthly bookkeeping and annual financial statements

Link bank accounts and debit cards

Tax preparation and filing

Expert support for small businesses

Integrations with payroll systems and payment processors KPMG Spark Real-time bank and credit card reconciliation

Quarterly financial analysis reports and consultation

Payroll through ADP partnership

Tax preparation

Invoicing and payments Merritt Bookkeeping Automated software to collect bank statements

The company uses Quickbooks to do bookkeeping

Custom interface to review and adjust reports

Updates books monthly

Categorize all transactions Pilot Proprietary software automatically eliminates common errors

Profit and loss, balance sheet and cash flow statements

Accrual basis bookkeeping and burn rate reporting

Integrations with tools like Bill.com, Stripe and Gusto

Full-service tax preparation inDinero Employee reimbursements

AR/AP processing and reporting

Payroll support

Cash and accrual basis accounting

Cash flow statements

Keep reading to learn more, including a full feature list, pros and cons of each service.

8 Best Online Bookkeeping Services

While there are many options for accounting and bookkeeping needs, the following eight are some of the best to choose from in 2021. These are well-established companies, many with strong name recognition. They’re easy to use and feature-packed services for outsourcing your bookkeeping needs. In selecting the top eight picks, the following factors were considered:

Brand name recognition, experience and market share

Essential features to truly outsource bookkeeping needs

Reporting and insights generation

Optional or advanced features available

Integration with other tools

Pricing and plans

1. Quickbooks Online

Quickbooks Online belongs to Intuit, the company behind well-known products TurboTax and Mint . An accounting and bookkeeping service, Quickbooks Online offers four different plans, ranging from $25 to $150 per month, depending on your specific needs. New customers can get 50% off for three months or get a free trial for 30 days.

Features

Track income and send invoices

Accept payments

Capture and manage receipts

Track miles, time, inventory and project profitability

Manage cash flow

Track sales and sales tax

Manage contractors

Create reports, analytics and insights

Automate workflows

Pros Cons Easy to use, intuitive user experience Minimal customization options for forms, calculations and branding Automatic categorization based on rules Limited multi-currency support Excellent reporting capabilities Limited advanced capabilities Manage receipts Mobile access Backed by Intuit

2. Quickbooks Live

Quickbooks Live is an add-on to Quickbooks Online that gives you direct access to a virtual bookkeeping professional. The company offers a “100% accurate books” guarantee, with a full audit upon your request. This full-service offering starts at $200 per month.

Features

Past financials brought up to date

Personalized setup

Updated profit and loss and balance sheet

Organized and update financials

Books closed for you every month

Detailed business reports

Convenient virtual support

Pros Cons Dedicated, professional expertise from a certified bookkeeper Must be a Quickbooks Online customer to use service Live, one-on-one support from an actual human bookkeeper No financial or tax advice Affordable pricing for small businesses that don’t have in-house bookkeepers No payroll or tax filing services Works seamlessly with other Quickbooks products No invoicing, bill pay, accounts receivable or accounts payable services You can request a free audit at any time

3. Bookkeeper.com

Bookkeeper.com is an all-in-one solution for small businesses. The company offers accounting, bookkeeping, payroll, bill pay, tax and financial planning services. There are three pricing plans, ranging from $449 to $849 plus a custom plan, depending on your specific needs.

Features

Month-end close with bank account and credit card reconciliation

Manages balance sheet, profit and loss and statement of cash flows

Works on either cash or accrual basis

Secure portal with document storage

Online support

Comprehensive payroll solutions

Preparing taxes

Bill pay

Pros Cons Full-service, all-in-one solution Pricing tiers may start high for startups and some small businesses Dedicated bookkeeper and account manager No free trials CFO and advisory services for some plans No mobile apps More than 25 years of experience Comprehensive payroll solutions

4. Bench

Bench is one of the largest professional bookkeeping services for small businesses in the U.S. The company offers bookkeeping, tax and banking services. In addition, the company provides catch-up services for companies that are behind on their bookkeeping. Pricing for Bench ranges from $299 to $599 per month. If you pay annually, you get a discount.

Features

Monthly bookkeeping and annual financial statements

Link bank accounts and debit cards

Tax preparation and filing

Expert support for small businesses

Integrations with payroll systems and payment processors

Pros Cons Free trials available Pricing might be high for some businesses Discounts available for annual payments No Android mobile app Add-on for catching up outdated books Invoicing, payroll, bill pay and inventory management only available in the Pro plan Prepares and files tax returns Bench bookkeepers are employees, not contractors

5. KPMG Spark

KPMG Spark is the online accounting solution offered by KPMG. This service is a scalable, managed accounting solution that helps you grow your business. The company offers several plans, with prices ranging from $295 to $895. For special needs, the company also has a customizable program.

Features

Daily categorization of revenue and expenses

Real-time bank and credit card reconciliation

Quarterly financial analysis reports and consultation

Payroll through ADP partnership

Project accounting

Tax preparation

Accrual basis books

Expense tracking, including mileage

Invoicing and payments

Pros Cons ADP partnership for payroll Inventory tracking and custom reporting only available in the Elite plan Dedicated bookkeeper, manager and CPA Expensive pricing plans Real-time accounting dashboard No free trials Instant human help Other add-on services available Backed by KPMG

6. Merritt Bookkeeping

Merritt Bookkeeping is an award-winning online bookkeeping service. Merritt has a team that does all your bookkeeping via Quickbooks. The cost for the service is $190 per month. The company also offers a 90-day full money-back guarantee.

Features

Automated software to collect bank statements

The company uses Quickbooks to do bookkeeping

Custom interface to review and adjust reports

Updates books monthly

Categorize all transactions

Team-based approach

Pros Cons Risk-free, money-back guarantee No additional services like payroll, taxes, or invoices One simple, affordable price Seamless integration with Quickbooks Online Will communicate with your CPA as desired Offers a catch-up service Quick and easy signup process Same-day reply for questions and support

7. Pilot

Pilot is a bookkeeping, tax and CFO service focused on growing businesses. Pilot Bookkeeping is available in three plans ranging from $599 to $849 per month [ 7 ]. Custom pricing is also available.

Features

Accurate monthly books

Proprietary software automatically eliminates common errors

Profit and loss, balance sheet and cash flow statements

Accrual basis bookkeeping

Burn rate reporting

Integrations with tools like Bill.com, Stripe and Gusto

Full-service tax preparation

Pros Cons Expert support from a dedicated financial expert Tax and CFO services cost extra and are expensive Industry-specific reports No monthly pricing available Accrual basis available in all plans Monthly phone reviews available Support for multiple entities available

8. inDinero

inDinero is an outsourced accounting solution for businesses of all sizes. The company’s flexible pricing model ensures you only pay for what you need. Pricing plans range from $300 to $900 per month. A custom package is also available for more advanced needs.

Features

Full outsourced accounting

Monthly reconciliation

Employee reimbursements

AR/AP processing and reporting

Payroll support

Cash and accrual basis accounting

Financial reports provided anytime

Works with Quickbooks Online or NetSuite

Cash flow statements

Pros Cons Dedicated controller and team No real-time integrations All-in-one solution Limited custom features Accrual accounting managed by experienced controllers available Other services available like revenue recognition and budget analysis

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Here Are the 8 Best Online Bookkeeping Services for Your Business