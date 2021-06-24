Cancel
Economy

Here Are the 8 Best Online Bookkeeping Services for Your Business

GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lPPXC_0aeQdNPL00

Businesses have many options when it comes to accounting and bookkeeping solutions. Here are eight of the best online bookkeeping services in 2021.

  • Quickbooks Online : Best for small- to medium-size businesses
  • Quickbooks Live : Best for companies already using Quickbooks Online
  • Bookkeeper.com : Best for full-service bookkeeping, payroll, tax and more
  • Bench : Best catch-up bookkeeping services
  • KPMG Spark : Best for outsourcing the accounting department
  • Merritt Bookkeeping : Best for self-employed individuals
  • Pilot : Best for growing businesses
  • inDinero : Best for startups

Highlights of the Best Features

Here are some highlights of the best online bookkeeping services.

Service Top Features
Quickbooks Online
  • Track income and send invoices
  • Accept payments
  • Capture and manage receipts
  • Track miles, time, inventory and project profitability
  • Create reports, analytics and insights
Quickbooks Live
  • Personalized setup
  • Updated profit and loss and balance sheet
  • Books closed for you every month
  • Detailed business reports
  • Convenient virtual support
Bookkeeper.com
  • Month-end close with bank account and credit card reconciliation
  • Manages balance sheet, profit and loss and statement of cash flows
  • Works on either cash or accrual basis
  • Secure portal with document storage
  • Preparing taxes
Bench
  • Monthly bookkeeping and annual financial statements
  • Link bank accounts and debit cards
  • Tax preparation and filing
  • Expert support for small businesses
  • Integrations with payroll systems and payment processors
KPMG Spark
  • Real-time bank and credit card reconciliation
  • Quarterly financial analysis reports and consultation
  • Payroll through ADP partnership
  • Tax preparation
  • Invoicing and payments
Merritt Bookkeeping
  • Automated software to collect bank statements
  • The company uses Quickbooks to do bookkeeping
  • Custom interface to review and adjust reports
  • Updates books monthly
  • Categorize all transactions
Pilot
  • Proprietary software automatically eliminates common errors
  • Profit and loss, balance sheet and cash flow statements
  • Accrual basis bookkeeping and burn rate reporting
  • Integrations with tools like Bill.com, Stripe and Gusto
  • Full-service tax preparation
inDinero
  • Employee reimbursements
  • AR/AP processing and reporting
  • Payroll support
  • Cash and accrual basis accounting
  • Cash flow statements

Keep reading to learn more, including a full feature list, pros and cons of each service.

8 Best Online Bookkeeping Services

While there are many options for accounting and bookkeeping needs, the following eight are some of the best to choose from in 2021. These are well-established companies, many with strong name recognition. They’re easy to use and feature-packed services for outsourcing your bookkeeping needs. In selecting the top eight picks, the following factors were considered:

  • Brand name recognition, experience and market share
  • Essential features to truly outsource bookkeeping needs
  • Reporting and insights generation
  • Optional or advanced features available
  • Integration with other tools
  • Pricing and plans

1. Quickbooks Online

Quickbooks Online belongs to Intuit, the company behind well-known products TurboTax and Mint . An accounting and bookkeeping service, Quickbooks Online offers four different plans, ranging from $25 to $150 per month, depending on your specific needs. New customers can get 50% off for three months or get a free trial for 30 days.

Features

  • Track income and send invoices
  • Accept payments
  • Capture and manage receipts
  • Track miles, time, inventory and project profitability
  • Manage cash flow
  • Track sales and sales tax
  • Manage contractors
  • Create reports, analytics and insights
  • Automate workflows
Pros Cons
Easy to use, intuitive user experience Minimal customization options for forms, calculations and branding
Automatic categorization based on rules Limited multi-currency support
Excellent reporting capabilities Limited advanced capabilities
Manage receipts
Mobile access
Backed by Intuit

2. Quickbooks Live

Quickbooks Live is an add-on to Quickbooks Online that gives you direct access to a virtual bookkeeping professional. The company offers a “100% accurate books” guarantee, with a full audit upon your request. This full-service offering starts at $200 per month.

Features

  • Past financials brought up to date
  • Personalized setup
  • Updated profit and loss and balance sheet
  • Organized and update financials
  • Books closed for you every month
  • Detailed business reports
  • Convenient virtual support
Pros Cons
Dedicated, professional expertise from a certified bookkeeper Must be a Quickbooks Online customer to use service
Live, one-on-one support from an actual human bookkeeper No financial or tax advice
Affordable pricing for small businesses that don’t have in-house bookkeepers No payroll or tax filing services
Works seamlessly with other Quickbooks products No invoicing, bill pay, accounts receivable or accounts payable services
You can request a free audit at any time

3. Bookkeeper.com

Bookkeeper.com is an all-in-one solution for small businesses. The company offers accounting, bookkeeping, payroll, bill pay, tax and financial planning services. There are three pricing plans, ranging from $449 to $849 plus a custom plan, depending on your specific needs.

Features

  • Month-end close with bank account and credit card reconciliation
  • Manages balance sheet, profit and loss and statement of cash flows
  • Works on either cash or accrual basis
  • Secure portal with document storage
  • Online support
  • Comprehensive payroll solutions
  • Preparing taxes
  • Bill pay
Pros Cons
Full-service, all-in-one solution Pricing tiers may start high for startups and some small businesses
Dedicated bookkeeper and account manager No free trials
CFO and advisory services for some plans No mobile apps
More than 25 years of experience
Comprehensive payroll solutions

4. Bench

Bench is one of the largest professional bookkeeping services for small businesses in the U.S. The company offers bookkeeping, tax and banking services. In addition, the company provides catch-up services for companies that are behind on their bookkeeping. Pricing for Bench ranges from $299 to $599 per month. If you pay annually, you get a discount.

Features

  • Monthly bookkeeping and annual financial statements
  • Link bank accounts and debit cards
  • Tax preparation and filing
  • Expert support for small businesses
  • Integrations with payroll systems and payment processors
Pros Cons
Free trials available Pricing might be high for some businesses
Discounts available for annual payments No Android mobile app
Add-on for catching up outdated books Invoicing, payroll, bill pay and inventory management only available in the Pro plan
Prepares and files tax returns
Bench bookkeepers are employees, not contractors

5. KPMG Spark

KPMG Spark is the online accounting solution offered by KPMG. This service is a scalable, managed accounting solution that helps you grow your business. The company offers several plans, with prices ranging from $295 to $895. For special needs, the company also has a customizable program.

Features

  • Daily categorization of revenue and expenses
  • Real-time bank and credit card reconciliation
  • Quarterly financial analysis reports and consultation
  • Payroll through ADP partnership
  • Project accounting
  • Tax preparation
  • Accrual basis books
  • Expense tracking, including mileage
  • Invoicing and payments
Pros Cons
ADP partnership for payroll Inventory tracking and custom reporting only available in the Elite plan
Dedicated bookkeeper, manager and CPA Expensive pricing plans
Real-time accounting dashboard No free trials
Instant human help
Other add-on services available
Backed by KPMG

6. Merritt Bookkeeping

Merritt Bookkeeping is an award-winning online bookkeeping service. Merritt has a team that does all your bookkeeping via Quickbooks. The cost for the service is $190 per month. The company also offers a 90-day full money-back guarantee.

Features

  • Automated software to collect bank statements
  • The company uses Quickbooks to do bookkeeping
  • Custom interface to review and adjust reports
  • Updates books monthly
  • Categorize all transactions
  • Team-based approach
Pros Cons
Risk-free, money-back guarantee No additional services like payroll, taxes, or invoices
One simple, affordable price
Seamless integration with Quickbooks Online
Will communicate with your CPA as desired
Offers a catch-up service
Quick and easy signup process
Same-day reply for questions and support

7. Pilot

Pilot is a bookkeeping, tax and CFO service focused on growing businesses. Pilot Bookkeeping is available in three plans ranging from $599 to $849 per month [ 7 ]. Custom pricing is also available.

Features

  • Accurate monthly books
  • Proprietary software automatically eliminates common errors
  • Profit and loss, balance sheet and cash flow statements
  • Accrual basis bookkeeping
  • Burn rate reporting
  • Integrations with tools like Bill.com, Stripe and Gusto
  • Full-service tax preparation
Pros Cons
Expert support from a dedicated financial expert Tax and CFO services cost extra and are expensive
Industry-specific reports No monthly pricing available
Accrual basis available in all plans
Monthly phone reviews available
Support for multiple entities available

8. inDinero

inDinero is an outsourced accounting solution for businesses of all sizes. The company’s flexible pricing model ensures you only pay for what you need. Pricing plans range from $300 to $900 per month. A custom package is also available for more advanced needs.

Features

  • Full outsourced accounting
  • Monthly reconciliation
  • Employee reimbursements
  • AR/AP processing and reporting
  • Payroll support
  • Cash and accrual basis accounting
  • Financial reports provided anytime
  • Works with Quickbooks Online or NetSuite
  • Cash flow statements
Pros Cons
Dedicated controller and team No real-time integrations
All-in-one solution Limited custom features
Accrual accounting managed by experienced controllers available
Other services available like revenue recognition and budget analysis

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Here Are the 8 Best Online Bookkeeping Services for Your Business

GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
37K+
Followers
4K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com
