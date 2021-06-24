Cancel
Performing Arts

Benise 20th Anniversary Tour 10/9/21

Cover picture for the articleIt’s one hot night as the ‘Prince of Spanish guitar’ celebrates 20 years of taking audiences on a musical journey through Spanish Flamenco, Cuban Salsa, Brazilian Samba, Parisian Waltz, exotic drumming, and more! The show features fan favorites from the last 20 years and new songs from his 5th PBS special ‘Strings of Hope.’ The 20th Anniversary Tour establishes Benise’s Emmy Award-winning show as one of the longest running global Latin-themed theatrical productions and solidifies Benise as America’s foremost native-born ambassador of Spanish guitar.

