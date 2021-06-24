Austin Powers 8/27/21
Austin Powers: International Man Of Mystery is a wacky, far-out trip you won’t forget, playing Friday, August 27th at 8pm! Miami-Dade County Commissioner Eileen Higgins, District 5, and Miami-Dade County Auditorium present Drive-In Movie Fridays, a monthly summer drive-in movie series featuring top classics and family films projected on the big screen. Drive-In Movie Fridays will take place outside in the parking lot behind the MDCA building. A bag of popcorn will be included with every ticket (1 per vehicle). Food trucks will be available on site.www.soulofmiami.org
