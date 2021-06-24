Listen to early “Enter Sandman” demo James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich recorded in 1990

The Chronicle’s guide to notable new music. Joni Mitchell, “Blue 50 (Demos & Outtakes)” (Rhino Records) June 22 marked the 50th anniversary of Mitchell’s undisputed classic album “Blue.” Now, in the lead-up to October’s five-album “Joni Mitchell Archives Vol. 2: The Reprise Years (1968-1971),” a digital EP of original recordings of demos and outtakes from the “Blue” sessions, is out and it’s marvelous. Hearing the rawness of Mitchell’s vocals on an early version of “A Case of You” or how deliberately she strums the guitar on the demo for “California” will make you feel like a fly on the wall at Hollywood’s A&M Studios for this early moment in music history. Listen to the full EP at Datebook online.