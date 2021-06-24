Listen to early “Enter Sandman” demo James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich recorded in 1990
Lars Ulrich has been drumming for Metallica since 1981 when he and guitarist/vocalist James Hetfield formed the band in Los Angeles, California. This year the band will pay tribute to their biggest selling album to date, 1991’s Metallica, affectionately known as the Black Album. The first track on the album and perhaps their biggest song ever is “Enter Sandman.” As part of the celebration, Metallica has released a demo version of the iconic track.metalinsider.net