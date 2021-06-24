Slipknot’s Clown shares two new songs “Snakes Alive / Don’t Believe” and “Spin The Outcome“

The alternative pop trio Apricot Ink has dropped the attention-grabbing new single, "Make Believe." The ethereal sounds emanate right from the moment it starts and draws listeners in with its sublime melodies and dreamy production. On the track, the trio creates an ideal world where the beauty in simple things is magnified and cherished for exactly what they represent. The lyrics are quite relatable and evocative as they explore self-acceptance and basking in the now rather than the unknown.