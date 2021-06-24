Cancel
Slipknot’s Clown shares two new songs “Snakes Alive / Don’t Believe” and “Spin The Outcome“

By Mark Zapata
metalinsider.net
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleM. Shawn “Clown” Crahan of Slipknot fame is at it again, sharing is caring and Crahan cares a lot dropping two more videos on us. “Snakes Alive / Don’t Believe” and “Spin The Outcome“ are the latest videos to be released on Crahan’s YouTube channel. “Snakes Alive / Don’t Believe” from his project entitled Brainwash Love, while “Spin The Outcome“ comes Under the “Clown” moniker. Both new vids have visuals created by Crahan, and both can be experienced below.

