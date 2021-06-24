Slipknot’s Clown shares two new songs “Snakes Alive / Don’t Believe” and “Spin The Outcome“
M. Shawn “Clown” Crahan of Slipknot fame is at it again, sharing is caring and Crahan cares a lot dropping two more videos on us. “Snakes Alive / Don’t Believe” and “Spin The Outcome“ are the latest videos to be released on Crahan’s YouTube channel. “Snakes Alive / Don’t Believe” from his project entitled Brainwash Love, while “Spin The Outcome“ comes Under the “Clown” moniker. Both new vids have visuals created by Crahan, and both can be experienced below.metalinsider.net