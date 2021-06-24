365 Days of Texas True Crime: Stolen Youth

On this day in 1965 police were dispatched to do what we would call a well check at a home in Houston at 1815 Driscoll. An elderly couple hadn't been heard from in a few days so the call seemed routine. When they officers arrived they're knocks went unanswered so they forced their way in. After doing so and taking a quick look around there didn't seem to be anything amiss. One officer noticed some uneaten food left out and decided to take a look in the fridge. The couple must have been the kind of folks that bought meat in bulk but other than that there didn't seem to be anything off about the contents of the fridge.