365 Days of Texas True Crime: Stolen Youth
On Friday, June 18th at around 10 a.m. a land owner in Wharton County clearing some fields came across what he thought to be remains, human or animal he wasn't sure. To be safe he reported it to the authorities and they determined it to in fact be human. Laying in his field, in a remote part of Wharton County was what was once a teenage girl. Wharton County Sheriff’s office responded to an area off County Road 225, east of County Road 216.kbat.com
Comments / 0