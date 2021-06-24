Cancel
Texas State

365 Days of Texas True Crime: Stolen Youth

By Tawny The Rock Chick
 18 days ago
On Friday, June 18th at around 10 a.m. a land owner in Wharton County clearing some fields came across what he thought to be remains, human or animal he wasn't sure. To be safe he reported it to the authorities and they determined it to in fact be human. Laying in his field, in a remote part of Wharton County was what was once a teenage girl. Wharton County Sheriff’s office responded to an area off County Road 225, east of County Road 216.

KBAT 99.9 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas.

The "Ice Box" Murders

On this day in 1965 police were dispatched to do what we would call a well check at a home in Houston at 1815 Driscoll. An elderly couple hadn't been heard from in a few days so the call seemed routine. When they officers arrived they're knocks went unanswered so they forced their way in. After doing so and taking a quick look around there didn't seem to be anything amiss. One officer noticed some uneaten food left out and decided to take a look in the fridge. The couple must have been the kind of folks that bought meat in bulk but other than that there didn't seem to be anything off about the contents of the fridge.

