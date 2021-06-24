Cancel
Richmond, VA

Victim identified, suspect arrested in Richmond homicide

By WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff
WTVR CBS 6
 18 days ago
RICHMOND, Va. -- The victim of a homicide on Monday night in the Southwood neighborhood has been identified by police as Saul Alejandro Martinez Barrera, 22, of Richmond.

On Wednesday, Richmond Police detectives arrested Elijah Evans, 23, of Richmond and charged him with murder in the homicide.

On Monday around 6:44 p.m., officers were called to the 4600 block of Southwood Parkway for a report of a shooting. Officers arrived and determined that the incident happened in the 1400 block of Treehaven Drive.

Once at the scene, officers found an adult male, now identified as Barrera, in an apartment suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

About three hours later, an adult male with an apparent gunshot wound arrived at a local hospital. His wound was not considered to be life-threatening. Detectives have determined that the two shootings are connected.

Detectives are still investigating this homicide and ask anyone with information to call Major Crimes Detective G. Russell at (804) 646-7715 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

