Saturday is the season finale of Meerkat Manor: Rise of the Dynasty on BBC America at 8/7c, as well as the season finale of When Sharks Attack on NGC at 9/8c. Overnight was the premiere of the special Wild Tokyo on AMC+. It may be the largest and most densely populated city on Earth, but Tokyo’s 14 million human residents share their home with an astonishing array of wildlife. From jewel beetles and goshawks in the city’s shrines to the forests of Okutama where bears, monkeys and tanuki feast, this film reveals the power of nature in Japan’s capital as it attracts the world’s attention around the Summer Olympic Games.