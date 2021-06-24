Vuelve a contarmelo todo 8/6/21, 8/7/21, 8/8/21
Vuelve a Contarmelo Todo. Friday, August 6 and Saturday, August 7 at 8:30 pm, Sunday, August 8 at 5pm. A supporting actor, tired of the routine. A young actress, full of illusions. Nothing will stop them in their unstoppable race towards the abyss of success. A sentimental thriller with hints of dark comedy. Written and directed by Abel González Melo, starring Adrián Mas and Laura Alemán. Presented by MDCA & ARCA Images.www.soulofmiami.org
