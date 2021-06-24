Finding Nemo 7/30/21

When visiting Disney World, one thing you definitely want to be aware of is wait times!. We’re constantly on the My Disney Experience app to check the stand-by wait times for rides (we need to know the SECOND Splash Mountain drops under 30 minutes!), especially because there still aren’t any Fast Passes in Disney World! There are attractions that almost always have really long waits, like Flight of Passage and Slinky Dog Dash, and those that you can usually walk on, like the Swiss Family Robinson Treehouse. Let’s take a look at all the average wait times around Disney World this week!