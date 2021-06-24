Finding Nemo 7/30/21
A clown fish searches for his missing son in this animated adventure, the winner of an Oscar for Best Animated Feature. Join us for “Finding Nemo” on Friday, July 30 at 8pm at Miami-Dade County Auditorium. Presented at Drive-In Movie Fridays, a summer drive-in movie series featuring top classics and family films projected on the big screen. Tickets are $20 per car, including unlimited passengers and a bag of popcorn per vehicle. Bring the whole family and enjoy your favorite food trucks on-site! Film rated G.www.soulofmiami.org
