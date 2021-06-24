Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Finding Nemo 7/30/21

soulofmiami.org
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA clown fish searches for his missing son in this animated adventure, the winner of an Oscar for Best Animated Feature. Join us for “Finding Nemo” on Friday, July 30 at 8pm at Miami-Dade County Auditorium. Presented at Drive-In Movie Fridays, a summer drive-in movie series featuring top classics and family films projected on the big screen. Tickets are $20 per car, including unlimited passengers and a bag of popcorn per vehicle. Bring the whole family and enjoy your favorite food trucks on-site! Film rated G.

www.soulofmiami.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Finding Nemo#Food Trucks#Fish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
MoviesInside the Magic

‘Finding Nemo’ Star Confirms His Appearance in ‘Moana’

Disney is known for a lot of things when it comes to its award-winning films. One of those things is the Easter eggs that they like to hide. For those who are not familiar with the term, an Easter egg is a message, image, or feature from one Disney film that is found in another Disney film — such as the Pizza Planet truck from Toy Story (1995) being seen in Disney’s newest film Luca (2021).
Moviesramascreen.com

Poster And Trailer For Disney Pixar’s TURNING RED

Check out these new trailer and poster showcasing the upcoming all-new original feature film “Turning Red” from Pixar Animation Studios’ director Domee Shi, who won an Oscar® for her 2018 short film, “Bao.” Young actress Rosalie Chiang lends her voice to Mei Lee, a 13-year-old who suddenly “poofs” into a giant red panda when she gets too excited (which is practically ALWAYS). Sandra Oh (“The Chair,” “Killing Eve”) voices Mei Lee’s protective, if not slightly overbearing mother, Ming, who is never far from her daughter—an unfortunate reality for the teenager. Directed by Shi and produced by Lindsey Collins, Disney and Pixar’s “Turning Red” releases March 11, 2022.
RestaurantsInside the Magic

Another Disney Restaurant Has Removed Its Most Popular Dish

Disney World recently announced that a number of its restaurants would be reopening to Guests once again. The popular Magic Kingdom hot dog spot Casey’s Corner, the Plaza Ice Cream Parlor, Citricos at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort — complete with a Mary Poppins makeover — and Trail’s End Restaurant will all be opening in a matter of days and weeks.
CelebritiesPosted by
Distractify

‘Love After Lockup’ Star Tracie Wagaman Dead at 41

WE tv viewers are mourning the death of Tracie Wagaman from the reality series Love After Lockup and its spinoff, Love After Lockup: Life After Lockup. Tracie died on July 1 at age 41, leaving behind a 4-year-old son named Isaac and a baby girl she welcomed a week before her death, according to The Sun.
Musicthefocus.news

RIP Lil Neff: Death of DC rapper at 21 shocks fans

News of Lil Neff’s death broke on Friday, 9 July 2021, shocking friends and fans of the DC rapper. Lil Neff passed away at the age of 21. He was born on 1 November 1999. He rose to prominence between 2013 and 2015, after dropping his two viral songs “Tap Boomin” and “FSCM.” Lil Neff was growing in popularity on the DC rap scene, having accumulating a large social media following. As of his death, Neff had over 37,000 Instagram followers.
Family Relationshipsdistrictchronicles.com

Eva Mendes And Ryan Gosling Share Rare Video Of Their Adorable Kids! – Cute Family

If appearing is not within the playing cards for Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling‘s youngsters, images are perhaps their calling!. The actress lately shared a stunning video of herself modeling just a few new purses whereas donning just a few stylish, patterned attire—and whereas the IG video itself is well worth the watch—it was her caption that had followers checking it twice.
Lifestyledisneyfoodblog.com

Can You Guess Which Rides Had the LONGEST Waits in Disney World Last Week?

When visiting Disney World, one thing you definitely want to be aware of is wait times!. We’re constantly on the My Disney Experience app to check the stand-by wait times for rides (we need to know the SECOND Splash Mountain drops under 30 minutes!), especially because there still aren’t any Fast Passes in Disney World! There are attractions that almost always have really long waits, like Flight of Passage and Slinky Dog Dash, and those that you can usually walk on, like the Swiss Family Robinson Treehouse. Let’s take a look at all the average wait times around Disney World this week!
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Julia Roberts mourns sad loss with heartfelt post

Julia Roberts made a rare and sad statement on Instagram on Wednesday when she posted a photo along with a message which will, no doubt, touch her fans. Just days before, the Pretty Woman actress had posted a happy beach snap with her husband, Danny Moder, to mark their 19th wedding anniversary.
TV ShowsPosted by
The Independent

Jackass star bitten after failing to ‘jump the shark’

Jackass star Sean “Poopies” McInerney suffered an horrific shark bite on his left hand after a stunt being filmed for Discovery Channel’s Shark Week went wrong.Fellow Jackass members Steve-O and Chris Pontius had already successfully sent McInerney wakeboarding across shark infested waters before deciding to up the stakes by having McInerney go over a ramp in an attempt to bring the metaphor “jump the shark” to life.“Jumping the shark” is a pop culture idiom derived from a Happy Days episode in which the Fonz jumps over a shark on water-skis. The phrase has come to refer to TV shows...
TV SeriesPosted by
Distractify

Why Jazz Raycole Left ‘My Wife and Kids’ After Season 1

More than a decade and a half after it left ABC airwaves, the 2000s-era sitcom My Wife and Kids is finally streaming, and fans are rejoicing. “My Wife and Kids is now on Hulu. This is an impressive attempt to keep me indoors,” one viewer tweeted on July 8. (Hulu tweeted back that same day, asking, “Is it working?”)
Food & DrinksPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Three Men with Three Sandwiches on a Cliff

Today's jokes are all about people eating sandwiches, including three men who did not want their sandwiches and a celebrity trying the best sandwich in the world. One day, three men are sitting down to their lunch. They all have the same thing - a sandwich - and they are all very upset about it.
CelebritiesPage Six

Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead kiss passionately while on store run

He had her at hollow screws. Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead can’t contain their new found affection for one another, exchanging hugs and kisses Thursday while making a run to the hardware store. The 52-year-old Oscar winner and the 42-year-old television host were seen embracing as they entered a Home...
PetsHello Magazine

Lara Spencer introduces surprising new family members

Lara Spencer has added to her happy brood with some new family members - and fans weren't expecting it. The Good Morning America host was delighted to open her home up to social media followers and introduce some furry friends. Lara took to Instagram with a clip of a nest...
TravelInside the Magic

No Lights on Cinderella Castle This Holiday Season

Disney Parks Blog has just announced some major Christmas news as part of the Halfway to the Holidays virtual celebration. But one major Christmas component was left out of the announcements: the Dream Lights on Cinderella Castle. Disney announced on Monday that there are some spectacular holiday festivities coming to...
Music101 WIXX

Throwback Track 6-30-21

This samples “Summer Madness” by Kool & The Gang. The last words in the lyrics of the song also were “summer madness.”. Released in the summer of 1991, the lyrics are about the joy of summer as lived by Will Smith (The Fresh Prince), and DJ Jazzy Jeff around Philadelphia.
Musicrtt80s.com

Remember That Song – 6/30/21

Now every time I go for the mailbox, gotta hold myself down. ‘Cause I just can’t wait ’til you write me you’re coming around. Last Song: “Lady in Red” by Chris DeBurgh from Into The Light (1987) Great job sweetpurplejune, Pauline (@Dopey62), Craig (@cdennis0130), Lori (@ThreezkyMusic), and Peter (@JamsieBlonde007)!!!. When...

Comments / 0

Community Policy