Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Digging deep into your patient generated health data for marketing – part I

By Michele Wojciechowski
Chiropractic Economics
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBreaking EMR patient generated health data down by zip code can be an effective way of determining where to spend advertising budget for digital ads. While chiropractors are fantastic at treating patients, they are sometimes they’re not so great at marketing to patients, or attracting new ones. Marketing is what brings more patients to your practice — but it’s got to be the right marketing, and it can originate from your current patient generated health data.

www.chiroeco.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Data#Health Systems#Health Plan#Health Care#Mhs#Otr L#Poc#Md#Medicare#The Care Survey#Care#Cli
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Health
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Marketing
News Break
Google
Related
HealthWebMD

How Private Is Your Health Data?

Many of the health monitoring activities we used to do in our doctor's office have moved into the digital world. Smart watches and apps track our sleep, workouts, diet, and stress levels. We use online portals to check test results, refill prescriptions, and make doctor’s appointments. Having so much personal...
HealthMedCity News

Running at Recovery: Incorporating patient and clinician needs in your health system’s post-pandemic plan

With widespread vaccination a conceivable near-term possibility, we can finally begin to look beyond the focus on the day-to-day and plan with a longer horizon in mind. This desire, and frankly need, to broaden our timeframe for planning, holds true for individuals as well as corporate entities – and health systems are no exception. The toll on health systems has been drastic, with the AHA estimating a minimum loss to the nation’s hospitals and health systems of $323B in 2020. With such a significant financial blow, the need to embrace this current opportunity to strategically plan and pivot cannot be overstated. While health systems have countless parallel efforts to undertake, focusing on understanding and then meeting consumers and patients where they currently are, as well as incorporating clinician concerns – as they too emerge from varied degrees of lockdown – creates inroads for making a difference quickly.
Healthhelpnetsecurity.com

How health tech can secure patient data post-CURES Act

It’s the central conundrum at the heart of telehealth: How can patients gain access to their most vital medical records without putting privacy at risk? The question is not just one of user activity – historically, healthcare providers have been wary of providing electronic health records (EHRs) directly to patients, due to concerns related to both privacy and control.
Healthhealthitsecurity.com

HHS Warns Health PACS: Patient Data Vulnerable to Cyber Exploitation

The Picture Archiving Communication Systems (PACS) are widely used in healthcare facilities and could be exploited, according to the HHS Health Sector Cybersecurity Coordination Center’s alert published on June 29. Hospitals, clinics, research institutions and small healthcare practices use PACS to share patient data and medical images, including ultrasounds and...
Healthaustinnews.net

Brains process taste information faster than health data

Washington [US], July 10 (ANI): Our brains process taste information first, before factoring in health information, according to a new research from Duke University. The findings of the study were published in the journal 'Nature Human Behaviour'. "We spend billions of dollars every year on diet products, yet most people...
HealthMedicalXpress

Improving patient outcomes with clearer health monitoring data

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, heart disease and its effects are the leading cause of death in the U.S. across a majority of racial and ethnic groups. Globally, the risk factors for developing heart disease, such as obesity and diabetes have grown by huge margins, increasing the future impact of heart disease on society and medical infrastructures. As with many chronic or long-term health issues, the successful management of heart disease can greatly improve a patient's lifespan and quality.
Health Servicesbloomberglaw.com

Health IT Agency Mulls Sharing Patient Data With Social Services

Federal regulators are taking aim at the information walls between health-care providers and the social services sector as part of their effort to reduce health disparities, Micky Tripathi, the nation’s top Health IT official, said Thursday. Linking health care providers with social services organizations through health information technology will allow...
Healthbeckershospitalreview.com

HHS: 130 health systems might be exposing 2 million patients' medical images, data online

Millions of patients may be exposed because of vulnerabilities in medical imaging archiving software. Picture archiving communications systems are used by hospitals to share medical images and data. Research discovered in 2019 that a vulnerability in these systems can be exploited to expose patient data. Hundreds of healthcare organizations continue to have unpatched PACS servers visible, and HHS recommends hospitals review their inventory to determine if PACS are still being used, according to a June 29 news release.
Cell Phonesnashvillemedicalnews.com

The Next Generation of Health Tech

HCA, Google Partnership Leading the Way on Mobility Innovation. Today's technology is saving lives beyond the OR, and HCA Healthcare is leading the way in real-time and mobility innovation. In late May, the hospital company announced a new multiyear strategic partnership with Google Cloud focused on analytics-driven process improvement and digital transformation to provide actionable insights to help improve care. It's the latest in a line of high-tech investments for the healthcare leader, which operates 186 hospitals and approximately 2,000 sites of care nationwide.
Cell PhonesPosted by
9to5Mac

Roundup: Expand your Apple Health data with these smart blood pressure monitors

Over the years, Apple has vastly expanded the Health app on iPhone with ways to track weight, fitness, and much more. Earlier this year, we broke down the best smart scales for syncing weight with iPhone. Another measurement that can integrate with Apple’s Health app is blood pressure. Here are some of the current options on the market for syncing blood pressure with the Health app on your iPhone.
HealthHealthcare IT News

Leveraging analytics to improve connected medication management process efficiencies

HIMSS Market Intelligence conducted two benchmarking studies, late 2019 and a follow-up late 2020, sponsored by BD, to explore how connected medication management is transforming medication management overall. The results of the 2020 survey* titled Transforming Medication Management: Insights on Connected Medication Management made it clear that the 50% of hospitals and health systems that were classified in the lowest two categories on a 1 to 4 scale that measures connected medication management performance could benefit from focusing on making improvements to process efficiencies.1.
TechnologyPosted by
pymnts

Deep Dive: How Healthcare Providers Can Curb Digital Security Issues And Meet HIPAA Requirements With Digital ID Verification

One of the most important considerations in the healthcare arena is keeping medical records and other sensitive information secure. Unfortunately, many U.S. healthcare providers are not equipped to handle this task. A survey of more than 2,000 security specialists from 705 health organizations estimated that about three-quarters of the nation’s hospitals, doctors and health systems are unprepared for cyberattacks that could compromise more than 500 records. Ninety-six percent of IT professionals said that hackers were trouncing the security measures in place at medical establishments, highlighting the extent of these vulnerabilities.
Technologymobihealthnews.com

Workflow management system Solv adds new EHR integrations, in-app lab results

Digital health company Solv, which made its mark in the appointment booking space, has released a slew of new services, including EHR integrations, EHR robotic process information, advanced queuing and in-app test results. The company has integrated with EHR companies Epic, athenahealth, eClinicalWorks and NextGen, enabling the patient data, paperwork...
Public HealthGovernment Technology

World Health Organization Releases AI Guidelines for Health

The World Health Organization (WHO) recently released a report presenting guidance around the ethical use of artificial intelligence (AI) in the health sector. The lack of a general consensus for ethical use of AI has sparked debate among those in the industry, with some raising concerns about the implications of this technology. This has led to organizations seeking to offer their own solutions, such as the National Institute of Standards and Technology’s recent proposal to reduce bias in the use of AI.
Marketsbostonnews.net

Healthcare Gamification Market Past Research, Deep Analysis and Present Data With Rally Health, Mango Health, Apple, Microsoft, Badgeville, Welltok

The growth of the market is attributed to factors such as the growing adoption of gamification in healthcare and the increase in the number of technology launches. However, difficulties with long-term user engagement are likely to hold back the growth of the market. Healthcare Gamification Market research is an intelligence...
Sciencearxiv.org

Shared Data and Algorithms for Deep Learning in Fundamental Physics

Lisa Benato, Erik Buhmann, Martin Erdmann, Peter Fackeldey, Jonas Glombitza, Nikolai Hartmann, Gregor Kasieczka, William Korcari, Thomas Kuhr, Jan Steinheimer, Horst Stöcker, Tilman Plehn, Kai Zhou. We introduce a collection of datasets from fundamental physics research -- including particle physics, astroparticle physics, and hadron- and nuclear physics -- for supervised...
Computersarxiv.org

Generating Synthetic Training Data for Deep Learning-Based UAV Trajectory Prediction

Deep learning-based models, such as recurrent neural networks (RNNs), have been applied to various sequence learning tasks with great success. Following this, these models are increasingly replacing classic approaches in object tracking applications for motion prediction. On the one hand, these models can capture complex object dynamics with less modeling required, but on the other hand, they depend on a large amount of training data for parameter tuning. Towards this end, we present an approach for generating synthetic trajectory data of unmanned-aerial-vehicles (UAVs) in image space. Since UAVs, or rather quadrotors are dynamical systems, they can not follow arbitrary trajectories. With the prerequisite that UAV trajectories fulfill a smoothness criterion corresponding to a minimal change of higher-order motion, methods for planning aggressive quadrotors flights can be utilized to generate optimal trajectories through a sequence of 3D waypoints. By projecting these maneuver trajectories, which are suitable for controlling quadrotors, to image space, a versatile trajectory data set is realized. To demonstrate the applicability of the synthetic trajectory data, we show that an RNN-based prediction model solely trained on the generated data can outperform classic reference models on a real-world UAV tracking dataset. The evaluation is done on the publicly available ANTI-UAV dataset.
Softwarearxiv.org

Efficient Realistic Data Generation Framework leveraging Deep Learning-based Human Digitization

The performance of supervised deep learning algorithms depends significantly on the scale, quality and diversity of the data used for their training. Collecting and manually annotating large amount of data can be both time-consuming and costly tasks to perform. In the case of tasks related to visual human-centric perception, the collection and distribution of such data may also face restrictions due to legislation regarding privacy. In addition, the design and testing of complex systems, e.g., robots, which often employ deep learning-based perception models, may face severe difficulties as even state-of-the-art methods trained on real and large-scale datasets cannot always perform adequately as they have not adapted to the visual differences between the virtual and the real world data. As an attempt to tackle and mitigate the effect of these issues, we present a method that automatically generates realistic synthetic data with annotations for a) person detection, b) face recognition, and c) human pose estimation. The proposed method takes as input real background images and populates them with human figures in various poses. Instead of using hand-made 3D human models, we propose the use of models generated through deep learning methods, further reducing the dataset creation costs, while maintaining a high level of realism. In addition, we provide open-source and easy to use tools that implement the proposed pipeline, allowing for generating highly-realistic synthetic datasets for a variety of tasks. A benchmarking and evaluation in the corresponding tasks shows that synthetic data can be effectively used as a supplement to real data.

Comments / 0

Community Policy