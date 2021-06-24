The True Meaning Behind 'Still Runnin' By Lil Baby, Lil Durk & Meek Mill

Two of the most influential artists in hip hop, Lil Baby and Lil Durk, collaborated to make the chart-topping "The Voice of the Heroes" album. Although Durk is only two years older than his counterpart, the Chicago drill rapper has been on the scene much longer, having first appeared in the early 2010s, per Pitchfork. At that same time, Baby got an introduction to hip hop by Young Thug, who used to pay the former hustler to stay off the streets and spend time with Thugger during studio sessions. When Baby was getting acclimated to making music, he used to pay another fellow Atlantan artist $100 a pop to write lyrics for songs that were never released. "I done paid Gunna to write my songs," he told 16Bars in 2019 (via Revolt).