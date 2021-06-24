Cancel
Plus-size window mannequin 'fat-shamed and laughed at'

By Long Reads
BBC
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA plus-size mannequin in a bridal shop window is being fat-shamed and laughed at by passers-by, the owner has said. Debbie Shelley, who owns Somerset Bridal, said she was "astounded" when people started jeering, pointing and shouting abuse at the size 32 dummy. She said: "We can hear what they're...

