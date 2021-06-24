Cancel
Planned US sheet mill maintenance to keep supply tight through year's end

By Michael Fitzgerald
 18 days ago

Already supply constrained market to stay tight with major outages. Largest blast furnace in North America undergoing partial reline in September. US sheet producers' scheduled maintenance through the end of the year is likely to keep supply constrained. Headlining the projects is a partial reline scheduled at the biggest blast furnace in North America and two other longer outages due to construction for capacity expansions.

