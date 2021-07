(Bloomberg) -- Oil dipped after a two-day gain as investors assessed the demand outlook amid a Covid-19 resurgence in many regions. Futures in New York fell below $74 a barrel after rising more than 2% on Friday. The rollout of vaccines and rebound in economic activity across major economies, particularly the U.S., has underpinned increasing fuel consumption. The spread of the highly infectious delta variant of the virus and uncertainty over supply from the OPEC+ alliance are clouding the outlook, however.