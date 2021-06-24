Cancel
US natural gas storage deficit grows as South Central region reports net withdrawal

By Brandon Evans
spglobal.com
 19 days ago

US natural gas inventories increased by a margin well below the five-year average for the week ended June 18 as the Henry Hub balance-of-summer reached $3.40/MMBtu. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. Storage inventories increased 55 Bcf to 2.482 Tcf for the week-ended June 18 the...

