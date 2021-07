The Hamilton County Food Pantry cannot thank Hamilton County enough for their donations of monetary and food items on June 15. We are always so blessed by your generosity and especially for 10/11 Can-Care-A-Van. This year we were also blessed to have great and fantastic help from Black Hills employees, John, 4-H girls, and our young man who took charge sorting and checking dates on all of the donations. If it hadn’t been for you we would still be working on that. This year our goal was 20,000 pounds. Our totals ended at 42,880 pounds. By our estimate, Hamilton County collected the most at our pantry than any other town. We just can’t say thank you enough Hamilton County, you are great.