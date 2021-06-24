Cancel
Rob Halford speaks on censorship and 50 years of Defending the Heavy Metal Faith

By Mark Zapata
metalinsider.net
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLegendary metal icon Rob Halford has historically paved the way for people to be comfortable and proud of who they are and not be afraid to share with the world. Halford more or less further explained this subject in a recent interview by Dr.Dot as he discussed his opinion on censoring music. The godfather, grandfather, father, and defender of heavy metal explained how it is not good to censor music. The singer also spoke about getting back out on the road as Judas Priest will be celebrating 50 years of metal this year with a North American tour kicking off this fall.

