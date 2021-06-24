Cancel
Long Beach, CA

Man killed in gang-related shooting in Long Beach

By Emily Rasmussen
Long Beach Press-Telegram
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man was killed and another was injured in a suspected gang-related shooting in Long Beach on Wednesday night, June 23, police said. Investigators believe the two shot were with two other people around 10:30 p.m. in front of an apartment complex in the 5500 block of Ackerfield Avenue when a dark-colored sedan approached the group,, Long Beach police said in a news release. Someone inside the sedan shot at the group and the car was last seen heading northbound toward South Street.

