Man killed in gang-related shooting in Long Beach

A man was killed and another was injured in a suspected gang-related shooting in Long Beach on Wednesday night, June 23, police said. Investigators believe the two shot were with two other people around 10:30 p.m. in front of an apartment complex in the 5500 block of Ackerfield Avenue when a dark-colored sedan approached the group,, Long Beach police said in a news release. Someone inside the sedan shot at the group and the car was last seen heading northbound toward South Street.