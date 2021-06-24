Avery Dennison looking to expand facility in Painesville
Avery Dennison Performance Tapes has announced plans to expand its Painesville manufacturing facility by about 32,000 square feet. The expansion will generate more than 25 full-time jobs in the Northeast Ohio region, according to a news release. Also, it will support new and existing pressure-sensitive specialty tape customers in the automotive, general industrial, packaging, and building and construction industries, among others.www.news-herald.com