Aquaculture is used to help enhance wild stocks of nearly 200 aquatic species around the world, but these programmes have had mixed results. After publishing an article on collecting and transporting wild broodstock on this site, I have received a number of questions regarding just how useful hatchery stocking programmes really are. There is no simple answer, so a review of the rationale of these programmes is probably in order. And the topic has broad implications: stock enhancement and restoration activities typically involve hundreds of millions of fish and shellfish each year, representing almost 200 species worldwide.