Due to the forecast, Adel Parks and Recreation has canceled the Movie in the Park for June 25 in Evans Park. More information to come on a new date for the showing of Sonic the Hedgehog. The next movies include "The Goonies" on July 23 at Island Park and "Despicable Me" on Aug. 21 at Kinnick-Feller Park. The free, family-friendly movies will be shown at sunset. Popcorn will be provided. Bring your own chair/blanket.