Recycling next-generation solar panels fosters green planet

Dubuque City Council members voted, 7-0 at its meeting Tuesday to go ahead with a pilot project to install solar panels on some low- and moderate-income homes in the city. The plan is to install solar panels on 10 low- or moderate-income homes, each at a cost of $10,000. Tax credits, grants and the sale of energy credits would reduce the cost to the individual homeowners for each installation to about $2,600 and would generate $800 to $1,000 annually in energy cost savings. The city would create a market for renewable energy credits, allowing it to pay residents for their energy credits that it would claim in its efforts to reduce greenhouse gases. The city would spend about $41,000 on the project.