Recycling next-generation solar panels fosters green planet

By Cornell University
techxplore.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTossing worn-out solar panels into landfills may soon become electronics waste history. Designing a recycling strategy for a new, forthcoming generation of photovoltaic solar cells—made from metal halide perovskites, a family of crystalline materials with structures like the natural mineral calcium titanate—will add a stronger dose of environmental friendliness to a green industry, according to Cornell University-led research published June 24 in Nature Sustainability.

