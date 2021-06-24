Cancel
College Sports

Comfort of staff, campus led '22 OL Jude Bowry to Boston College commitment

By Brian Dohn
247Sports
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe connection with the coaching staff during the official visit to Boston College was big for offensive lineman Jude Bowry, but so was the feel of the campus and the players in the program. So the Baltimore St. Frances prospect opted to commit to the Eagles, and he sped up...

247sports.com

