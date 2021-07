Twitter today has announced its launch of its own collection of non-fungible tokens (NFT) which will be available on Rarible. Twitter has gone full NFT today. The official Twitter account has updated its bio, which says “dropping NFTs all day.” Included in the profile, is a header image of one of NFT creator @Digitalartchic’s old tweets. The tweet in question states “I’ve stopped moisturizing because tweeting about NFTs is keeping me young now.”