One Man's Trash, Another Baker's Treasure: Scientists Turn Plastic Bottles Into Vanilla Flavoring

Tell me if this sounds familiar: You open up a bottle of wine after a long day of work to enjoy a glass or two, but don’t plan on polishing off the whole thing by yourself because avoiding hangovers and brain health are both very important to you. So far so good? Not wanting to waste what you don’t drink, though, you pop the cork back into it and leave the bottle on the counter , only to discover that it’s gone off when you go back for it a few days later.