'23 WR Malachi Riley talks new offer from UCLA

By Greg Biggins
247Sports
247Sports
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCorona (Calif.) Centennial sophomore wide out Malachi Riley picked up a 'dream offer' from UCLA on Wednesday. UCLA has been active over the last week in putting out early scholarship offers to the '23 class. It was only a few weeks ago when they had only offered one sophomore but offered a handful this week including Riley.

