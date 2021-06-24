'23 WR Malachi Riley talks new offer from UCLA

Duke landed a commitment from Class of 2022 Athlete Savion Riley on Wednesday night, the two-way player from Kennesaw Mountain High in Acworth, GA announced via social media. "First all blessings and praises to GOD. I would like to give thanks to my coaches trainers - John Hodges, Kevin Baker, Brett Sloan, Szatkowski, Caleb Carmean, Dana Arthurt, Miller, Dominique Oates, Spencer Smith, Tyrone Jones, Muhammad Abdellatif and the people that have dedicated their time to help me improve my craft. Special thanks to my parents and family for their love and support over the years. I want to also especially give thanks to Coach Guerrieri for believing in me as well as Coach Cutcliffe and the entire Duke staff, so in saying that I have decided to continue my academic and football dream at Duke University!!!"
