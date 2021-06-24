First round of students in 'Drive for Success' program get driver's permits

Drive for Success is just that, a success.

The program helps young people get their driver’s licenses for free by covering the cost of driver's training.

Thursday, some of the teenagers who participated in the new Drive for Success program got their driver's permits.

The program was started by Grand Rapids Police Dept. officers at the Boys and Girls Clubs in town. Sponsored by Century Driving, it allows high-school students to get free driver's education.

Driver's Ed can be cost-prohibitive. From start to finish, it can cost upwards of $600 for a 16-year-old to get their license.

“I thought I was gonna get it when I turned 18. Or when I was older,” program participant Jaycole Glenn said.

GRPD says this is a way to reduce license-related crimes, as well as provide a needed resource for teenagers. Most of the students enrolled say they wouldn't get their license until they turn 18.

“When you see it all unfold, and it becomes a program, and you have something you can build a better program on, for the next time, and the next time, and the next time. However long it lasts," GRPD Officer Ray Erickson said.

The first round of classes had six students. There are 10 available spots for the next session in October 2021.

More than 70 teenagers have been identified as wanting to take part in the program.

GRPD and the Boys and Girls Club are seeking community partners to expand the program. Find out how to get involved here.