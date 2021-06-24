Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

SZA Says She 'Could Either Decide to Be a Farmer or Keep Making Music' After Her Forthcoming Album

By Tomás Mier
Posted by 
People
People
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAhead of her In Bloom concert with luxury liquor brand Grey Goose, SZA speaks to PEOPLE about her future in the music industry, mental health and her "driving force." Her upcoming album, featuring recent single "Good Days" and "Shirt," an unreleased track teased at the end of her "Good Days" music video, will "start fresh, putting into perspective my sound and confidence," the 30-year-old tells PEOPLE. "This is who I am as an artist."

people.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
People

People

111K+
Followers
27K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sza
Person
Doja Cat
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Music Industry#Electronics#Design#Tiktok#Cosmopolitan#Flaunt Magazine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Music
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Beauty & FashionEssence

Let's Have A Round Of Applause For Lil Kim And Her Prada Bayang

Let’s be clear: Before we were singing along to the infamous “Bayang” song, Lil Kim was blazing a trail for the forehead-grazing style. Stunning us all with bangs adorned with Chanel and Versace emblems just to name a few, the fashion and beauty trendsetter has been able to merge the two worlds in a way that nobody else has.
Musicdexerto.com

Addison Rae explains how she deals with hate about her music

After revealing how nervous she is for her upcoming movie, Addison Rae has explained why liking your own projects is the most important thing when facing haters, especially when it comes to music. Ever since Addison Rae rose to popularity online in 2019 after starting a TikTok account, the opportunities...
Musichotspotatl.com

OMG: Social Media Claps Back At Usher For Saying T-Pain Ruined Music With Auto-Tune

Clips of T-Pain hit social media in the promotion of Netflix’s newest eight-part documentary, “This Is Pop” saying that Usher is the reason he went into a four-year depression. The singer remembered when they were on a first-class flight to the 2013 BET Awards when he pulled him aside to say that he ruined music with auto-tune.
Celebritieszapgossip.com

SZA: Fans will be pleasantly surprised by second album

SZA hopes her fans will be “pleasantly surprised” by her second studio album. The ‘Kiss Me More’ singer has quipped that she might “scrap” the record and start again, but she insisted the follow-up to her critically-acclaimed 2017 debut studio album, ‘Ctrl’, will be worth the wait. SZA is quoted...
Musicmixmag.net

Tierra Whack says she’s “done” with music: "I quit"

Tierra Whack has alluded to quitting music in a series of social media posts. The news comes just weeks after she released ‘76’, celebrating the Philadelphia 76ers NBA success, with the team making it to the playoffs. Read this next: Rapper Tierra Whack talks bright colours, Prince and Tokyo's futuristic...
MusicEssence

Jazmine Sullivan Says This Track From 'Heaux Tales' Is Her Theme Song For 2021

It might just be your favorite song too. After watching Jazmine Sullivan and Ari Lennox shut down the stage at the BET Awards Sunday night with their sexy performance of “On It,” you might imagine the cover star of ESSENCE’s July/August issue is on the prowl. But when we caught up with Sullivan on the red carpet, she told us there’s only one thing she’s trying to get to this year: the bag.
CelebritiesNewsday

Courtney Love says Olivia Rodrigo promo copied her album cover

Rocker Courtney Love jousted online this weekend over similarities between the cover of her 1994 platinum album, "Live Through This," and promotional images for singer Olivia Rodrigo's upcoming concert film, "Sour Prom." "Spot the difference! #twinning!" wrote Love, 56, on Wednesday, reposting a photo from Rodrigo's social media. The three-quarter...
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

SZA Teases She May "Scrap" Forthcoming Album & "Start From Scratch"

For those awaiting news of SZA's sophomore album, she has recently offered an update. The singer is taking to the virtual stage in Los Angeles's popular Wisdome event space to highlight Grey Goose Essence, the liquor brand's vodka that is reported infused with "real fruit and botanical essences." Women's Wear Daily reports that that SZA incorporated an ethereal, flower-filled backdrop to her performance that was paired with a futuristic landscape.
Celebritiesat40.com

H.E.R. Reveals The Artists She Wants To Work With During Release Party

H.E.R. has officially dropped her first full-length album, Back Of My Mind, and the Grammy-winning artist celebrated during her exclusive iHeartRadio Album Release Party on June 21. Back Of My Mind is H.E.R.'s debut album and features 21 songs in total, including guest appearances from artists like Ty Dolla $ign,...
MusicStereogum

Grimes Says Her New Album Is A Space Opera About A Lesbian A.I.

Back in January, Grimes said that she’s almost done with the follow-up to Miss Anthropocene. Since then, she’s signed to Columbia Records and teased a new song. And now, in response to a fan commenting on an Instagram post to ask what the “VIBEZ” on the new album will be like, Grimes has revealed that the record will be… well, I’ll just let her explain it:
MusicPosted by
extratv

Sara Evans’ Daughter Olivia Drops New Music Video for Pop Single ‘Of Course I Do’

Olivia Evans has a new music video out for “Of Course I Do,” her pop single about a bad-news boyfriend. The video features Olivia on the dating scene, and the catchy tune has her singing lyrics like, “I shouldn’t want to make you stay / all my girls say that you’re bad news and they don’t like you / so of course I do.” Listen to it here, and check out the video below!
Musicvanyaland.com

Icona Pop and VIZE collaborate with a bang on ‘Off Of My Mind’

Don’t look now, but next spring we’ll be celebrating the 10th anniversary of Icona Pop’s breakout hit “I Love It.” Since that epic arrival, the Swedish pop duo have released a seemingly-endless line of electro bangers, and their latest arrived Friday (July 9) in “Off Of My Mind,” a new collaboration with German DJ/producer duo VIZE. It’s a vertical tune full of that recognizable Icona Pop energy, and suffice to say, we love it.
Musicsouthernminn.com

Sean 'Diddy' Combs making new music

Sean 'Diddy' Combs is working on new music. The 'I'll Be Missing You' hitmaker's last project was his 2015 mixtape 'MMM (Money Making Mitch)' - which featured the likes of Future, French Montana, Big Sean and Lil Kim - but after a long wait for fans, he's now announced they should get ready for something special.

Comments / 0

Community Policy