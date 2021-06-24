SZA Says She 'Could Either Decide to Be a Farmer or Keep Making Music' After Her Forthcoming Album
Ahead of her In Bloom concert with luxury liquor brand Grey Goose, SZA speaks to PEOPLE about her future in the music industry, mental health and her "driving force." Her upcoming album, featuring recent single "Good Days" and "Shirt," an unreleased track teased at the end of her "Good Days" music video, will "start fresh, putting into perspective my sound and confidence," the 30-year-old tells PEOPLE. "This is who I am as an artist."people.com