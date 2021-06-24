Kelly Evans: Moving to Tennessee

If you thought the states' battle for businesses and talent was bad before, just wait. I was at the lake over the weekend talking to another dad as we watched our kids running around together in the sand. "It's too bad we're only just meeting," he said. "Because we're moving next week." They're moving to Nashville. It turns out he did his job at a hedge fund quite well during Covid without being physically present with his team in Manhattan, so he's got the green light now to relocate permanently.