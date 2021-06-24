Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennessee State

Kelly Evans: Moving to Tennessee

By Kelly Evans, @KellyCNBC
CNBC
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you thought the states' battle for businesses and talent was bad before, just wait. I was at the lake over the weekend talking to another dad as we watched our kids running around together in the sand. "It's too bad we're only just meeting," he said. "Because we're moving next week." They're moving to Nashville. It turns out he did his job at a hedge fund quite well during Covid without being physically present with his team in Manhattan, so he's got the green light now to relocate permanently.

www.cnbc.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
California State
State
Tennessee State
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Tennessee Government
State
Connecticut State
Local
Tennessee Business
State
Ohio State
State
Mississippi State
State
Illinois State
City
Nashville, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pension Fund#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas Republicans rip Democratic walkout: 'It's not very Texan'

Texas Republicans hammered Democratic state lawmakers on Monday after they fled the state in an effort to derail a restrictive new voting measure in the GOP-controlled legislature. Top Republicans expressed frustration with the move, accusing Democrats of abandoning their responsibilities in Austin in order to jet off to Washington, D.C.,...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. officials say fully vaccinated don't need booster

WASHINGTON, July 12 (Reuters) - U.S. health officials, after meeting with vaccine maker Pfizer PFE.N>, reiterated on Monday that Americans who have been fully vaccinated do not need to get a booster shot, a spokesperson for the Health and Human Services Department said. Pfizer said last week it planned to...
Michigan StatePosted by
The Hill

Judge grills attorneys over suit challenging Michigan results

A federal judge grilled attorneys involved in a lawsuit that sought to overturn Michigan's election results during a hearing Monday over whether the lawyers should be sanctioned for their conduct in the case. U.S. District Court Judge Linda Parker posed pointed questions for the attorneys who made baseless claims in...

Comments / 11

Community Policy