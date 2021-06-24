Clear the Shelters Is Returning to Help Even More Adorable Adoptable Animals Find Forever Homes
The COVID-19 pandemic gave pet adoptions and fostering a boost, but many adoptable animals across America are still looking for their forever families. To help these pets meet the perfect parents, NBCUniversal Local, a division of NBCUniversal that includes NBC/Telemundo owned stations and regional sports networks, is bringing back Clear the Shelters, their annual nationwide effort to help rescue animals get adopted.people.com