Clear the Shelters Is Returning to Help Even More Adorable Adoptable Animals Find Forever Homes

By Kelli Bender
People
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe COVID-19 pandemic gave pet adoptions and fostering a boost, but many adoptable animals across America are still looking for their forever families. To help these pets meet the perfect parents, NBCUniversal Local, a division of NBCUniversal that includes NBC/Telemundo owned stations and regional sports networks, is bringing back Clear the Shelters, their annual nationwide effort to help rescue animals get adopted.

