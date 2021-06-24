Clear the Shelters Is Returning to Help Even More Adorable Adoptable Animals Find Forever Homes

Wilma was dumped at the shelter by a man who stated that he found her. The second he left, Wilma became to scream and cry. The shelter knew she had been surrendered. A woman and her partner decided that they wanted to adopt a rescue so they were matched with Wilma. The second they brought Wilma to them the women began to cry and immediately formed a deep connection to her. Wilma smothered them with kisses. As they left, Wilma would not get up and go back in the shelter. She was refusing to budge. She wanted to be back with the couple who had just left. She had to be carried back inside.