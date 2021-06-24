Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boone County, MO

Boone County Office of Emergency Management reminds residents about potential flooding of creeks and streams

By Karl Wehmhoener
Posted by 
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UW2su_0aeQaTHQ00

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

The Boone County Office of Emergency Management (OEM) is working with the National Weather Service out of St. Louis, to remind residents about the potential flooding of area creeks and streams.

Forecasters are predicting four-plus inches of rain over the next 72 hours. Due to that prediction, officials report there is a good potential for all Boone County creeks and streams to reach flood stage levels in that time frame.

Flooding could threaten roadways, structures, parks and trails inside of Boone County.

Audrain, Callaway, Cole, Moniteau, Montgomery, Osage along with Boone County are currently in a Flash Flood watch according to the National Weather Service in St. Louis.

Boone County OEM wants to remind residents on ways to stay safe:

  • Evacuate immediately, if told to evacuate. Never drive around barricades.
  • Do not walk, swim or drive through floodwaters. Turn around don't drown!
  • Stay off bridges over fast-moving water. Fast-moving water can wash bridges away without warning.
  • Stay inside your vehicle if it is trapped in rapidly moving water. Get on the roof if water is rising inside the car.
  • Get to the Highest level if trapped in a building. Only get on the roof if necessary and once there signal for help. Do not climb into a closed attic to avoid getting trapped by rising floodwater.

The post Boone County Office of Emergency Management reminds residents about potential flooding of creeks and streams appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
1K+
Followers
742
Post
367K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

 https://abc17news.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Columbia, MO
Columbia, MO
Government
Boone County, MO
Government
Local
Saint Louis, MO Government
County
Boone County, MO
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Government
City
Saint Louis, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood Watch#Creeks#Oem#Callaway#Abc17news
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Politics
News Break
NWS
Related
Boone County, MOPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Boone County emergency officials give safety advice ahead of possible severe storms

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Another round of storms are expected to roll through Mid-Missouri Saturday night and emergency officials want to make sure residents are prepared. Before the storms hit, it is best to put together an emergency kit. Sharon Watson with the American Red Cross, said this should include things like a flashlight, battery-operated radio, The post Boone County emergency officials give safety advice ahead of possible severe storms appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Boone County, MOPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

MoDOT contractors to resurface three Boone County routes

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) contractors will begin resurfacing improvement to three routes in Boone County Monday. Crews will resurface the following areas: Route J between Interstate 70 and Route 124.Route O between Interstate 70 and Hancock Hill Road.Route UU between Interstate 70 and Route O. All three projects will also The post MoDOT contractors to resurface three Boone County routes appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Boone County, MOPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

QUESTION OF THE DAY: Do Columbia and Boone County need new health orders?

Boone County reported a daily case total of more than 100 this week for the first time since the winter pandemic peak. However, officials have resisted putting a new health order in place after months without regulations. Boone County is also the most vaccinated county in Missouri. The post QUESTION OF THE DAY: Do Columbia and Boone County need new health orders? appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Jefferson City, MOPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Silver Advisory canceled for missing 61-year-old Jefferson City man

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) The Jefferson City Police Department has canceled an Endangered SILVER Advisory for a missing 61-year-old man that was first issued on July 1. Benjamin Seaton was located safe in Kansas City, MO. Officials say Seaton left a residential facility on foot without his necessary medications. Seaton has been diagnosed with epilepsy, The post Silver Advisory canceled for missing 61-year-old Jefferson City man appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Missouri StatePosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Missouri seeks damage assessments across 17 counties in preparation for federal disaster declaration request

JEFFERSON CITY, MO. (KMIZ) Gov. Mike Parson announced that Missouri has requested the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to participate in joint Preliminary Damage Assessments (PDAs) in 17 counties in response to severe storms and flooding. Teams will survey the damage that began on June 19 with severe weather and continued through July 1 in The post Missouri seeks damage assessments across 17 counties in preparation for federal disaster declaration request appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
EnvironmentPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

WEATHER ALERT DAY: Severe storms possible tonight into Saturday morning

FRIDAY AFTERNOON UPDATE: What's been catching our attention is the possible tornado threat tonight. Wherever the front ends up, with have an area of enhanced spin that some of these storms could turn into rotation. the Mississippi River is the favored area for the axis of that spin tonight. Storms have started to develop near The post WEATHER ALERT DAY: Severe storms possible tonight into Saturday morning appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Jefferson City, MOPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

State health department plans news conference as COVID-19 surges

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Missouri's health department plans to update the public on the state of COVID-19 in the state Friday morning. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services will hold a 9 a.m. news conference on COVID-19. The department's acting director, Robert Knodell, and other department officials are scheduled to be in attendance. The post State health department plans news conference as COVID-19 surges appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
EnvironmentPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

WEATHER ALERT DAY: Severe storms possible this afternoon

SATURDAY MORNING UPDATE: Rain will continue moving through around noon, with more strong to severe storms possible later today. Flooding will also be a concern all day with a Flash Flood Watch in effect for many until Sunday morning. The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch that includes areas along and north The post WEATHER ALERT DAY: Severe storms possible this afternoon appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia, MOPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

City of Columbia sets blueprint for utility bill late fee return

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The City of Columbia will reinstate fees beginning Aug. 1 for late utility bill payments. The state of emergency city manager John Glascock declared in April, 2020, put the late fees on hold due to the pandemic. The City made the decision to reassess late charges after the City lifted its state The post City of Columbia sets blueprint for utility bill late fee return appeared first on ABC17NEWS.

Comments / 0

Community Policy