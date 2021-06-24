COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

The Boone County Office of Emergency Management (OEM) is working with the National Weather Service out of St. Louis, to remind residents about the potential flooding of area creeks and streams.

Forecasters are predicting four-plus inches of rain over the next 72 hours. Due to that prediction, officials report there is a good potential for all Boone County creeks and streams to reach flood stage levels in that time frame.

Flooding could threaten roadways, structures, parks and trails inside of Boone County.

Audrain, Callaway, Cole, Moniteau, Montgomery, Osage along with Boone County are currently in a Flash Flood watch according to the National Weather Service in St. Louis.

Boone County OEM wants to remind residents on ways to stay safe:

Evacuate immediately, if told to evacuate. Never drive around barricades.

Do not walk, swim or drive through floodwaters. Turn around don't drown!

Stay off bridges over fast-moving water. Fast-moving water can wash bridges away without warning.

Stay inside your vehicle if it is trapped in rapidly moving water. Get on the roof if water is rising inside the car.

Get to the Highest level if trapped in a building. Only get on the roof if necessary and once there signal for help. Do not climb into a closed attic to avoid getting trapped by rising floodwater.

The post Boone County Office of Emergency Management reminds residents about potential flooding of creeks and streams appeared first on ABC17NEWS .