Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Columbia, MO

Compassionate release given to Columbia man incarcerated for marijuana and money-laundering felonies

By Karl Wehmhoener
Posted by 
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28JpEU_0aeQaRVy00

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

A Columbia man sentenced to federal prison for 23 years was given compassionate release today by a U.S. District Judge.

Eric McCauley was sentenced in 2012 for marijuana and money-laundering felonies.

In his order, Judge Stephen Bough stated, “Upon review of the record, the Court finds further incarceration is not needed to reflect the seriousness of Defendant’s crimes, promote respect for the law, or provide just punishment for his offenses. Defendant has already spent over 12 years in prison.”

McCauley’s attorney, Barry Grissom, said, “The First Step Act of 2018 allowed for federal judges to take a second look at unduly harsh sentences of individuals like Mr. McCauley and determine if extraordinary and compelling reasons justify reconsideration of continued incarceration. We are grateful that Judge Bough saw fit to order the release of my client after more than a decade served.”

McCauley was serving time at Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) - Coleman Low in Florida.

In a joint statement, Ann McCauley and Ethan McCauley, Eric’s mother and son, said, “We are overwhelmed by the joy of our family being together again and by the support from the community.”

The post Compassionate release given to Columbia man incarcerated for marijuana and money-laundering felonies appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
1K+
Followers
742
Post
367K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

 https://abc17news.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Florida, MO
Columbia, MO
Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Government
City
Columbia, MO
State
Florida State
Columbia, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana#Felonies#Federal Judges#Prison#Court#Fci#Abc17news
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Moberly, MOPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Prosecutor says new charges coming this week after Moberly shooting victim dies

Randolph County prosecutor Stephanie Luntsford said new charges are expected against Jerry L. Fitzwater after the shooting victim's death. Fitzwater allegedly shot Mitchell Nickerson, 49, in the head last Thursday. Moberly police said Monday that Nickerson had died. The post Prosecutor says new charges coming this week after Moberly shooting victim dies appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Cole County, MOPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

James Addie to be sentenced Monday for the 2018 murder of his fiancée

COLE Co. (KMIZ) James Addie is set to be sentenced Monday morning for the first degree murder of his fiancée. Back in April, Addie was convicted of first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of his fiancée, Molly Watson. Addie was charged in Monroe County with the 2018 murder of Watson, whom he The post James Addie to be sentenced Monday for the 2018 murder of his fiancée appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Monroe County, MOPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Monroe County man sentenced to life in prison for fiancee’s death

A Cole County judge sentenced James Addie to life in prison without parole plus 10 years for the 2018 death of Molly Watson. Addie was convicted in April of first-degree murder and armed criminal action. He was sentenced at that hearing to 20 years on the armed criminal action count, but sentencing for the murder conviction was delayed until Monday. The post Monroe County man sentenced to life in prison for fiancee’s death appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Moberly, MOPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Victim of Moberly shooting dies; autopsy scheduled

Moberly police said in a news release that they have confirmed Mitchell Nickerson, 49, of Moberly, has died. An autopsy is scheduled and additional criminal charges could be filed afterward, the Moberly Police Department said in a brief news release. The post Victim of Moberly shooting dies; autopsy scheduled appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Jefferson City, MOPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Holts Summit man accused in Dollar General armed robbery

Tyler Williams, 24, was charged Thursday with first-degree robbery, unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action. He is accused of robbing a Dollar General at 1414 Missouri Blvd. on Wednesday morning, the Jefferson City Police Department said in a news release. The post Holts Summit man accused in Dollar General armed robbery appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Missouri StatePosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Law enforcement on scene of incident in Moberly

MOBERLY, Mo. (KMIZ) Several law enforcement agencies are on scene at an incident in Moberly. An ABC 17 news crew on scene reports Moberly police and Missouri State Highway Patrol are on scene on the 300 block of east Burkhart. According to a trooper on the scene, he has been there since around 9 p.m. The post Law enforcement on scene of incident in Moberly appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Missouri StatePosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Law enforcement in Missouri is unsure of how the Second Amendment Preservation Act will affect their department

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Law enforcement agencies across the state are unsure how the new Missouri law will affect their relationship with their federal partners. The law imposes a $50,000 fine on any state or local official who enforces a federal gun law that is not already a law in Missouri. Brian Leer, with the Boone The post Law enforcement in Missouri is unsure of how the Second Amendment Preservation Act will affect their department appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia, MOPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia Police changing shift structure beginning in September

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia Police Department announced officers will move to 12-hour shifts beginning September 5. Officials say the change aims to increase the number of officers on shifts and available to respond to calls. Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones says the changed schedule will increase officer safety, improve the Department’s ability to provide The post Columbia Police changing shift structure beginning in September appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Boone County, MOPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

QUESTION OF THE DAY: Do Columbia and Boone County need new health orders?

Boone County reported a daily case total of more than 100 this week for the first time since the winter pandemic peak. However, officials have resisted putting a new health order in place after months without regulations. Boone County is also the most vaccinated county in Missouri. The post QUESTION OF THE DAY: Do Columbia and Boone County need new health orders? appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Missouri StatePosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

ATV crash in Moniteau County sends 14-year-old boy to hospital

MONITEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A 14-year-old boy driving an ATV was seriously hurt in a crash in Moniteau County Thursday night. According to Missouri State Highway Patrol crash reports, the teen was going northbound on Lone Oak Road around 8:45 p.m. The ATV went off of the left side of the road into a ditch The post ATV crash in Moniteau County sends 14-year-old boy to hospital appeared first on ABC17NEWS.

Comments / 4

Community Policy