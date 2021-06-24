Compassionate release given to Columbia man incarcerated for marijuana and money-laundering felonies

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

A Columbia man sentenced to federal prison for 23 years was given compassionate release today by a U.S. District Judge.

Eric McCauley was sentenced in 2012 for marijuana and money-laundering felonies.

In his order, Judge Stephen Bough stated, “Upon review of the record, the Court finds further incarceration is not needed to reflect the seriousness of Defendant’s crimes, promote respect for the law, or provide just punishment for his offenses. Defendant has already spent over 12 years in prison.”

McCauley’s attorney, Barry Grissom, said, “The First Step Act of 2018 allowed for federal judges to take a second look at unduly harsh sentences of individuals like Mr. McCauley and determine if extraordinary and compelling reasons justify reconsideration of continued incarceration. We are grateful that Judge Bough saw fit to order the release of my client after more than a decade served.”

McCauley was serving time at Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) - Coleman Low in Florida.

In a joint statement, Ann McCauley and Ethan McCauley, Eric’s mother and son, said, “We are overwhelmed by the joy of our family being together again and by the support from the community.”

