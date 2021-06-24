Cancel
Refinitiv Lipper reports $1.9B, funds hold 25% of market

By Lynne Funk, Aaron Weitzman
bondbuyer.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMunicipals were little changed Thursday as the final new issues of the week priced with some bumps in repricings while U.S. Treasuries held steady. Refinitiv Lipper reported nearly $2 billion of inflows into municipal bond mutual funds. Fund flows continue to pour into municipal bond mutual funds, making up at...

www.bondbuyer.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
