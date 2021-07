STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The NYPD is warning Staten Islanders of an email scam seeking personal information from unsuspecting victims. “Ok here’s an unexpected Crime Prevention tip that that just personally happened,” the NYPD’s 122nd Precinct wrote on Twitter Saturday night. “You may get an email that looks like it’s from someone you know. In the body they will ask for your cellphone number. It will be an imposter. Be CAREFUL!”