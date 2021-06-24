Obituary | Dolores A. Boehm, 80 of Elmore

June 24, 2021 – Elmore, WI – Dolores A. Boehm, 80 of Elmore passed away peacefully Monday, June 21, 2021 at her home after a two-year battle with cancer. She was born on May 4, 1941 in Nenno, Wisconsin, the daughter of the late Frank and Theckla Peter (nee Zingsheim). Dolores worked at the West Bend Company for over 40 years. She enjoyed going to plays, traveling, working in her yard and flower beds, birds, and going to the races. Dolores especially loved her four-legged companions, Sophie and Lacy.