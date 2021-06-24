A taste of food and history on Buffalo Food Tours

When Adam Sandecki moved back to town last September, he realized Buffalo was missing something-food tours. He says "I really love sharing food experiences with others and there was nothing like that in Buffalo."

Adam started Buffalo Food Tours. People sign up get a foot tour of the area and check out a handful of Buffalo eateries. Adam is focusing his tours on the Elmwood Village for now. "I love the Elmwood Village. like to show people what it looks like-talk about Olmsted-talking about the parks." he says.

He throws in some history and background information along the way. Adam says "I'm not a historian but I like to give some of the historical facts."

The lunch tour takes about two and a half hours and Adam says you won't be hungry when you're done. You can find Buffalo Food Tours on Trip Advisor and Adam's Facebook Page and more information at his website.