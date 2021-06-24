Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buffalo, NY

A taste of food and history on Buffalo Food Tours

By Mike Randall
Posted by 
WKBW 7 Eyewitness News
WKBW 7 Eyewitness News
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BJRYh_0aeQZzQv00

When Adam Sandecki moved back to town last September, he realized Buffalo was missing something-food tours. He says "I really love sharing food experiences with others and there was nothing like that in Buffalo."

Adam started Buffalo Food Tours. People sign up get a foot tour of the area and check out a handful of Buffalo eateries. Adam is focusing his tours on the Elmwood Village for now. "I love the Elmwood Village. like to show people what it looks like-talk about Olmsted-talking about the parks." he says.

He throws in some history and background information along the way. Adam says "I'm not a historian but I like to give some of the historical facts."

The lunch tour takes about two and a half hours and Adam says you won't be hungry when you're done. You can find Buffalo Food Tours on Trip Advisor and Adam's Facebook Page and more information at his website.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
WKBW 7 Eyewitness News

WKBW 7 Eyewitness News

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 Eyewitness News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo, NY
Food & Drinks
City
Buffalo, NY
Buffalo, NY
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Buffalo Food Tours On
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
KidsPosted by
WKBW 7 Eyewitness News

Local kid vows to mow 50 lawns for free

All it took was a Facebook ad for inspiration. Amanda Van Dusen was casually scrolling on Facebook when she saw a promotion for the 50 Lawn Challenge, a subset of the "We Are Raising Men" nonprofit that recruits children from all across the country with the hopes of serving the community.

Comments / 0

Community Policy