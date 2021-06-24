Cancel
Williams to return to Purdue for his senior season

By Purdue News / WLFI
WLFI.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Purdue senior Trevion Williams has withdrawn his name from the NBA Draft. According to Purdue News, Williams will return to the Boilermakers for the 2021-22 season. “I would like to thank the organizations that gave me the time to work out for them and to go...

www.wlfi.com
