How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

By The Associated Press
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 18 days ago

Stocks closed higher on Wall Street Thursday as traders were encouraged to see a bipartisan deal on infrastructure spending as well as some positive reports on the economy.

The S&P 500 marked another record high, beating the peak it set early last week.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 rose 24.65 points, or 0.6%, to 4,266.49.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 322.58 points, or 1%, to 34,196.82.

The Nasdaq added 97.98, or 0.7%, to 14,369.71.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 30.15 points, or 1.3%, to 2,333.62.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 100.04 points, or 2.4%.

The Dow is up 906.74 points, or 2.7%.

The Nasdaq is up 339.33 points, or 2.4%.

The Russell 2000 is up 95.88 points, or 4.3%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 510.42 points, or 13.6%.

The Dow is up 3,590.34 points, or 11.7%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,481.43 points, or 11.5%.

The Russell 2000 is up 358.77 points, or 18.2%.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock Indexes#Infrastructure#Dow
