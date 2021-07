The fireworks will be popping all over Dallas-Fort Worth this Fourth of July weekend. If your patriotic spirit is willing but your tolerance for crowds is weak, consider finding a spot at a nearby restaurant or bar with a view. These hot spots are offering food and drink specials and watch parties for the most spectacular fireworks displays in town. For a complete list of Independence Day fireworks and events in Dallas, click here; for Fort Worth, click here. (And reminder that there's no big, official fireworks display in Dallas this year.)