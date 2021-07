GLASGOW — A cocoa product manufacturer is expanding its operations to further maximize the return found in a single bean in the chocolate manufacturing market. United Cocoa Processor (UCP), a cocoa processing plant located in Pencader Corporate Center, is on track to finish renovations to its Newark facility this summer. With a second roasting line, UCP will be able to roast 211,000 pounds of cocoa beans and nibs per day, according to applications filed with the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC).